The Best Part of Your Kid's Lunch (Hint: It's Not the Food)

I don’t know about your house, but mornings are crazy at mine. Trying to get both kids up each morning is a battle that we (parents) inevitably win, but not without a little yelling and some threats of no screen time. Then there’s a “discussion” on what to wear, the hunt for a missing notebook or homework, the race to make lunch, and a dash out the door in hopes that we’re not late, again. And while we wave goodbye and shout “love you!” as we push them in the school door, the madness of the morning routine leaves little time for a bear hug or much more than a quick peck on the top of the head.

Enter lunchbox notes! These genius and simple creations, which can be as elaborate as a custom printed card or as simple as a Post-It, let moms and dads write a short and sweet message to their child and surprise them at lunch with an unexpected note that can remind them of their love, an important to-do, or anything else they want to share, like a surprise afternoon play date. Here are 10 of the cutest lunch box notes you can download for free or order before school starts in a few short weeks!

Minted Print-It-Yourself Lunch Notes

Minted offers three free downloadable lunchbox note sets with nine different designs. The brightly-colored designs leave plenty of blank space to write a message to your child. Download these designs at minted.com.

Pottery Barn Kids

Whether or not you find your child’s lunchbox at PB Kids, you can still download their free lunchbox notes designed with fun messages. The three designs include sharks, butterflies and crayons. Download these designs at potterybarnkids.com.

Time Out With Mom

Superhero fans will love these DC Comics and Marvel themed lunchbox notes with illustrations of Superman, Batman, Iron Man and other members of the Justice League and Avengers at timeoutwithmom.com. (Free) For Wonder Woman, Supergirl and other female superheroes visit PrincessGems on Etsy for nine awesome designs. $3.50 for a re-printable file.

Paper Source

Pick up this tiny book filled with 188 funny jokes and riddles to make your little one laugh out loud at lunchtime or entertain friends around the lunch table. The 4” x 3” pages can easily fit into a lunchbox or brown paper bag. $9.99, available at Paper Source.

PrincessGems Etsy Shop

Personalize these candy-themed and unicorn lunchbox notes with your daughter’s name. The customized file comes with two designs that you can print and re-print as much as you want. $5, PrincessGems Etsy shop.

Post-Its

Grab a colorful Post-It and write a quick note, or just “XO, Mom” and stick it to the inside cover of their lunchbox, their thermos or a Ziploc. Post-Its come in a rainbow of colors and multiple sizes. You can grab them at any office supply store, or visit post-it.com to view all the styles and find out where to buy them. Prices vary.

iheartartsncrafts.com

These Valentine’s Day lunchbox notes can be used throughout the school year, and for summer camp too, with their sweet (food-themed) sayings, including “You’re One Smart Cookie” and “You’re One in a Melon.” The free download includes eight designs. Available at iheartartsncrafts.com.

The Dating Divas

Don’t let the website name scare you away. Their free kids lunchbox notes, a set of 24, are a mix of love you sayings, encouragement and an after-school snack coupon! Available at thedatingdivas.com.

todaysmama.com

These “officially stamped” Memo notes allow mom and dad to fill in the blank on eight different free designs, including a “thank you for being my ____” and recognition for a chore or job well done! Download them at todaysmama.com.

marydeandraws.com