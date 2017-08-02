The Best Quick & Healthy Family Recipe

The other day I misplaced my phone. I found my elusive phone a few hours later, inside a cake pan, on top of the dryer. This is what my life has been like since becoming a mother. As a parent, one second everything is going smoothly. The next moment you’re racing about putting out fires, while searching for the car keys. Everyday tasks become a challenge. While we wouldn’t trade it for the world, sometimes, it would still be nice to have a few easily won victories. So, here’s one simple recipe that can be made numerous ways. It’s perfect for sneaking some veggies into your little eater’s meal and can easily be transformed into a sophisticated dish for grown-ups.
Healthy Carrot or Butternut Squash Macaroni & Cheese
Serves 6
1 1/2 cups chopped carrots or butternut squash
1 pound elbow macaroni
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon Thrive algae oil
1 1/2 cups milk
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
¼ teaspoon salt
To prepare the carrots or butternut squash, roast in the oven at 350F, until fork tender. Puree the carrots with one cup of the milk.
Cook the macaroni according to the package instructions. Once the macaroni is cooked, drain and set aside.
Place the flour into a dry pot. Whisk in the algae oil, pureed carrot mixture, the remaining milk, and salt. Cook over medium heat for several minutes, while stirring constantly. Once it’s bubbling and slightly thick, remove from the heat and stir in the cheese. Once the cheese is melted, stir in the macaroni. Serve.
To liven up this dish for adults, add additional ingredients. I suggest adding sautéed wild mushrooms with peas, or langoustine tails and roasted hatch chile.
