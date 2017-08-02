The Best Quick & Healthy Family Recipe

The other day I misplaced my phone. I found my elusive phone a few hours later, inside a cake pan, on top of the dryer. This is what my life has been like since becoming a mother. As a parent, one second everything is going smoothly. The next moment you’re racing about putting out fires, while searching for the car keys. Everyday tasks become a challenge. While we wouldn’t trade it for the world, sometimes, it would still be nice to have a few easily won victories. So, here’s one simple recipe that can be made numerous ways. It’s perfect for sneaking some veggies into your little eater’s meal and can easily be transformed into a sophisticated dish for grown-ups.