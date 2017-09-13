The Best Reason To Buy the iPhone X

Apple’s “One More Thing” announcement was more than just an extra accessory, it was the future of the iPhone. With a screen taking up almost the entire front of the device, a host of facial recognition features, the promise of greater security (unless you have an evil twin), and the amazing quality Apple is well known for, it’s difficult to not want to jump on board, despite the high price. But there is a hidden gem the iPhone X offers that no other Apple or Samsung flagship will provide.

One of the biggest and most cared about features in a phone is the camera system and both Apple and Samsung have been leading the charge for years. Last year, Apple one upped Samsung by offering dual camera systems in their larger 7 Plus only to have Samsung follow a year later in the Note 8. Apple has continued the tradition of dual camera systems in the larger newly released iPhone 8 Plus which is great for capturing portraits and needed for the portrait mode depth of field effects. Until now though, the only way to acquire this dual camera system was to purchase an extremely large phone many would have laughed at only a few years ago. The iPhone X changes that.

While the iPhone X technically houses the largest Apple display of any iphone at 5.8”, the physical dimensions are barely larger than the smaller iPhone 8 and more suitable and pocketable for most people. It also houses the impressive dual camera system with portrait mode, depth sensing, and the incredible image quality Apple is well known for. For the many of you who have craved the best camera system around with a phone that doesn’t feel like a tablet in your pocket, the iPhone X is a dream come true. The only thing left to do is find the $1000+ needed to make that dream a reality!

