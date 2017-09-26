PureWow, Contributor What your girl crush reads online

The Best Rent the Runway Dresses for Bridesmaids

09/26/2017 09:23 am ET

“You’ll wear it again,” every bride tells her bridesmaids…but will they? Really? Honestly, the odds aren’t great. So why not consider frocks that can be rented for a fraction of the cost? Here, 15 fall and winter gowns, midis, jumpsuits and everything in between, all of which can be loaned out from good old Rent the Runway.

RENT THE RUNWAY

V-NECK

You’d think red lace and a plunging neck would be too much together, but somehow it’s so (so) right.

LM Collection ($50 to $70)

RENT THE RUNWAY

STRAPLESS

Slightly more casual, yes, but a midi silhouette is pretty much universally flattering.

Shoshanna ($60 to $80)

RENT THE RUNWAY

KEYHOLE

Don’t be fooled by the high neck; this subtle cutout number is anything but prudish.

Erin Erin Fetherston ($55 to $75)

RENT THE RUNWAY

HIGH-LOW

Perfect for showing off a standout pair of heels.

Allison Parris ($80 to $100)

RENT THE RUNWAY

COWL BACK

Chic business in the front, equally chic party in the back.

Katie May ($70)

RENT THE RUNWAY

JUMPSUIT

Not your average bridesmaid getup, but holy cow is this glam.

Badgley Mischka ($95)

RENT THE RUNWAY

TEA LENGTH

Casual but still refined…and just really pretty.

Tibi ($55 to $75)

RENT THE RUNWAY

CROSS-NECK

Show off toned shoulders by pulling your hair back.

Laundry by Shelli Segal ($40 to $60)

RENT THE RUNWAY

ASYMMETRICAL

We’re imagining this look topped off with gold statement earrings, but that’s just us.

Elliatt ($30)

RENT THE RUNWAY

CAP SLEEVE

A slightly more modest option, but no less elegant.

Slate & Willow ($70 to $90)

RENT THE RUNWAY

CAPE SLEEVE

Not to be confused with the aforementioned cap sleeves, a caped bridesmaid dress is dramatic and show-stopping (aka make sure the brides approves).

Jill Jill Stuart ($45 to $65)

RENT THE RUNWAY

LONG SLEEVES

Lace solves the whole “but aren’t long sleeves too covered-up?” question.

ML Monique Lhuillier ($75)

RENT THE RUNWAY

FLORAL

Garden party nuptials, anyone?

Marchesa Notte ($135 to $150)

RENT THE RUNWAY

GRECIAN

Millennial pink: still trending.

Adrianna Papell ($35 to $55)

RENT THE RUNWAY

CONVERTIBLE

FYI, this gorge gown can be worn in 15 different ways (including as a halter or one-shoulder)—perfect for a bridal that wants variety with a hint of consistency.

Two Birds ($70)

