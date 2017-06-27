The Best Secret Gardens in NYC For Summer 2017

Summer 2017 is here. In my mind that means summer jams, colorful outfits, festivals, trendy dinners out, beer gardens and more. Although I’m away in London for this season, I still have my ear to the ground for must try venues in NYC to make the most of the hot weather.

Take a look at this secret garden list and let me know what other venues are worth checking out!

Aside from being a trendy boutique hotel right in the heart of Williamsburg, the new outdoor terrace is officially open at The Williamsburg Hotel. A cascading staircase encompasses seating for an intimate date night or small group setting and table service is available to sip on cocktails from the new summer menu. Live jazz sessions with local singer, Katherine Ella Wood, and her trio play in the background on select days/nights as well as afternoon tea service sponsored by the Brooklyn Bread Lab and Tea Dealers.

The lobby terrace is an iconic New York City hotspot that boasts tasty cocktails, atmosphere and luxury. Open and airy, the terrace is backed by adjustable floor to ceiling windows, giving the space an abundance of natural light. Guests can enjoy signature cocktails while lounging in plush armchairs in a space with a casual and unhurried vibe. Known as one of the most popular spots in New York, the hotel is perfect for a summer night in the city.

*Open to the public from 9am to 2am on Sunday through Wednesday and 9am to 4am on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with priority given to hotel guests*

New to the city this summer, Salvation Burger’s outdoor courtyard at Pod 51 will offer light bites and cocktails from April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman’s Salvation Burger located on the ground floor. The space is hidden behind the Pod 51 lobby, making it a gem for those who visit. Sit down, relax and socialize with beef or veggie sliders, frozen cocktails, and boozy milkshakes surrounded by a vertical garden and twinkling lights strung overhead. Sounds like the perfect recipe for a magical summer evening!

Nestled inside the edgy Ludlow Hotel is a “secret” garden hidden behind the atmospheric lobby bar and lounge. Ideal for daytime lounging and nighttime cocktails, the large outdoor gathering space features brick walls, bluestone-paved flooring and a Trellis ceiling – perfect for hanging out on even the most dreariest of summer days! Guest can enjoy a provocative cocktail menu curated by Thomas Waugh as well as full menu from the Dirty French kitchen, one of Manhattan’s hottest restaurants. Try sipping on eccentric signature cocktails such as the Belmondo (blanco tequila, pear eau de vie, ginger, gentian, fresh lime) and Grand Prix (grain Japanese whiskey, coconut vermouth, ras el hanout, aromatic bitters) and enjoy light, Parisian-inspired bites like Oysters Bourgignon, Lamb Carpaccio and Duck a l’Orange.