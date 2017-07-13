The Best Type of Exercise for Busy People...

It’s another warm, muggy day here on Long Island, and with a severe thunderstorm warning in the forecast, I’m hoping the weather holds up for me to meet with my last client! We meet outdoors, so when the weather doesn’t cooperate, we’re forced to reschedule. In our few months together we’ve only ever had to reschedule once due to bad weather, so I’m hoping that stat stays that way going forward ;-)

Now then, a question I get asked all the time on Quora and on the various weight loss forums I contribute to: Which method of exercise is BEST?

I want to preface this by saying that the best form of exercise is the form of exercise that gets you up and moving. It doesn’t matter if it’s hiking, running, swimming, weightlifting or yoga — All of these have their benefits, and if one tickles your fancy more than the others, then by all means, captain!

That being said, thanks to the technological advances our society has experienced over the past 20 years, job tasks that used to take weeks now take hours, and we’re overloaded. Throw in the insane number of extracurricular activities your children (if you have any) are involved with, plus your romantic relationship (if you have one), and maybe a social life, I’d say your plate is probably pretty stacked…

Perhaps you even know what types of fitness you like — Let’s say it’s yoga! There’s a great studio in your town, and you LOVE going to one of its classes. Unfortunately, that class occurs too late in the morning and too early in the afternoon to make it consistently, so despite your being aware of what you like, it’s just not something you can really do on your own.

Enter interval training, the savior of fitness for busy people!

Interval training has gained popularity in the last decade, with globo gyms even hosting classes like ‘HIIT,’ ‘Tabata’ or ‘Cross Training.’ Bootcamps the world over embrace interval training, and the most popular one to hit the market in my area is Orange Theory.

There are various forms of interval training, but the premise is simple: Perform a circuit of exercises in short bursts, followed by either an equivalent or shorter period of rest in between each exercise.

To give you a beautiful example of HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training, here’s a (FREE!) workout that I just performed in my apartment:

Two trips through the circuit at an interval of 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off of:

Plank Opposite Toe Touches, followed by

Uppercuts, followed by

Knee Slaps on the Left Side, followed by

Knee Slaps on the Right Side, followed by

After 40 seconds of rest, I then moved up to repeating the circuit twice through at an interval of 30 seconds on, 15 seconds off. Then, after another 40 seconds of rest, I finished this killer workout by repeating the circuit twice at 40 seconds on, and 20 seconds off.

Throwing in my 3 Minute Dynamic Warmup, plus the 10 second countdown to start the whole shebang, we’re looking at exactly 26 minutes! That’s less than half an hour spent working out!!

And the best part about it? HIIT has been scientifically PROVEN to boost your metabolism and to burn fat long AFTER you’ve finished working out! Throw in good nutrition on top of that? A winning combination if I do say so myself ;-)

Do me a favor if you’re interested, and try out the workout I did above! The videos explaining how to do each exercise are attached in the corresponding links, and to learn how to download and utilize an interval timer for the workout, you’re going to want to check out this video: http://bit.ly/2sVmgOI

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

