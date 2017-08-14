The Best University in the World

I have a plastic fob, which grants me admission to one of the best universities in the world.

That rectangular ornament, with its faded image of the school’s Central Building on one side and a series of numbers on the other, is my gateway to a universe of knowledge.

The curriculum is at the discretion of each student, allowing me to sample generously from the arts and sciences.

I take time, too, to view the art around me: The courtyard and gardens, the granite lobby and patterned motifs, the paintings and murals, as well as the coffered ceiling with copper lining –– all of these things make this secular space a sacred place.

The morning sun also penetrates rows of arched windows, mixing with the electric light from more than a dozen chandeliers, so the silence of study may enlighten the mind as much as that golden hue may brighten the room.

The entire building combines the customs of the Old World with the spirit of the New, giving the hallways a sense of purpose; as if each patron is a guardian of this temple; as if each person is a scholar and a member of an imaginary (but far from imperious) senate, where the orations of Pericles echo among the words from orators such as Washington, Adams, Webster, Madison, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Churchill, Kennedy, Reagan and King; as if each man or woman is the curator – and custodian – of this living sanctuary of wisdom, where the addition of a single volume is an infusion of strength among freedom-loving people everywhere.

Nothing burns here, either, except the flames from a marble fireplace.

There is no funeral pyre of hatred and deceit.

The fire is here to warm the body, so the mind may wander – in peace and quiet – across the realms of religion, language, culture, institutions, literature, history and tradition.

This university charges no tuition, despite the size of its campus and the scale of its 72 branches.

With an entrance at Hope Street, inside are all the hopes of future years.