There are many ways to brew tea and none of them are necessarily wrong. But there is a better brewing method that will give you a more flavorful cup over others. This method will also keep your tea hot longer and will reduce the tannin taste that leaves you with a bitter cup of tea.

If you’re brewing a high quality loose-leaf tea, this brewing method will allow you to enjoy the quality of your tea more. If you’re drinking tea for the habit of it, any regular brewing method will do. But if you truly want to savor the flavors, this method to brew tea is better than all others.

THE BEST WAY TO BREW TEA

Fill your kettle with fresh water. Water that has been previously boiled loses oxygen and can weaken the flavor of your tea. Heat your tea to the proper temperature. If you’re not sure what that is, check out my handy guide. Make sure your water is at the proper temperature when you pour it over your tea so it infuses properly. Warm the teapot and/or your mug with the hot water. Pour some of the freshly heated water in your teapot or mug and swish it around, then dump it out. This will warm your mug or teapot, keeping your tea hot for a longer period of time. Add your tea. For most loose-leaf teas, add one teaspoon to the cup or infuser for an 8-12 oz. cup. If you’re brewing a pot of tea, add one teaspoon for each cup. Pour the water and brew the tea. Let your tea infuse for three to five minutes depending on your desired strength. When your tea is steeped, remove the infuser or strain your tea to remove the tea leaves.

MILK AND SUGAR

Do you add the milk first or after you’ve brewed the tea? Check out this post and decide for yourself.

If you’re adding sugar, you can add that before pouring the water. The hot water will dissolve the sugar, allowing it to blend easier into your tea.

EXTRA TIPS

Most teas should only be brewed once, although some stronger teas can be brewed twice. Teabag teas should only be brewed once. Brewing again will not only reduce the level of caffeine, it will also extract more tannins, leaving you with a bitter tea.

If you’re tea is too hot to drink, put a spoon in it for a minute to cool it down.

Enjoying a flavorful cup of tea is a great way to relax and enjoy the moment. The best way to brew tea is with patience and attention; the ritual itself is a meditative process.

