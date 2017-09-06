What is the best way to buy a used Peloton bike? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Court Showerman, Bought a used Peloton, on Quora:

What is the best way to buy a used Peloton bike? All in, just the bike and setup not including subscription fee, a Peloton will cost $2,700 ($1,995 bike + $250 shipping + $250 delivery/setup + $150 Sales tax (CA)). My wife and I just purchased a used Peloton for $1,600 (a $1,100 savings). There are a few things you need to do to successfully purchase a used Peloton.

Craigslist - We found craigslist to be the best website for finding Pelotons. Facebook marketplace didn’t have any in our area and ebay is not an option because the bike is so large and heavy, shipping will cost as much as the bike. W setup a saved search on Craigslist and 1 Peloton bike popped up just about every week in the $1,500 - $1,600 range. Disclaimer: Craigslist is notorious for fraud so be very careful. If the interaction doesn’t smell right, move on and wait for the next opportunity.

This option is definitely more work than buying a new bike but it can lead to substantial savings.