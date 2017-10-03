The Best Ways to Market Your Technology Company!

Advertise your technology company correctly and see real growth!

Technological marketing applies to technological and innovative companies which are often run by engineers who develop solutions in which a commercial potential is perceived.

In this 21st century which we live in; technology is constantly evolving, developing and advancing. The internet has quickly become the central hub for all business around the globe and billions of individuals require the World Wide Web every single day. Now, as technology is constantly progressing, the market for companies is incredibly saturated and the competition is off the charts. This is because so many people spot a chance to develop new software or new systems for financial gain and industry dominance.

Therefore, you need to be asking yourself an important question - are you placing the same amount of emphasis on enhancing your marketing strategy as you are for developing new technology? "A solid marketing and PR strategy is the backbone of any business, large or small" said Jonathan Furman, Founder & CEO of Furman Transformation.

Without consistent innovation in the marketing department, you’ll subsequently fail to put your technology solutions in view of the masses, increase your consumer base and ultimately grow your company. So, evaluate your current strategies and assess whether your sales targets and industry goals are being met. If they are, superb, but if they aren’t then you may want to focus on changing the way you market your company.

Content Marketing

One way to bolster your marketing strategy is by adding a blogging aspect to your technology website; producing regular content which informs, assists and guides people within your industry will attract more and more people to your site. Once a wider audience is visiting your site, you’ve already generated some potential leads and your products/services will be there for all of them to see. For this type of marketing to be really effective, you should aim to upload a post at least 3 times a week.

Email Marketing

This style of marketing is utilized by millions in our current generation, and if done correctly can capture endless amounts of leads with a solid chance of turning them into genuine customers. It is also very simple; create something that users will benefit from, such as a guide or series of tutorials, and allow people to have it for FREE. However, before you allow them to access it, make them input their email address. That is the hard work done, as now they are in your mailing list and you can repeatedly send them offers, new solutions or discounts so you stay relevant in the market. One thing to remember is to try and restrain from typical sales type emails, and opt for more conversational, friendly and informative tones.

Search Engine Optimization