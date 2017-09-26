The Best Workout for Fat Loss and Why No One is Talking About it

Here’s what you need to know:

Working out more frequently is key to burning fat. 3x per week is not enough.

Gaining muscle will burn fat by increasing your metabolism over time

Make sure that you’re not under recovering, especially if you have a stressful life.

The Best Workout for Fat Loss

When you go to the gym, you have a lot of options. Between the cardio machines, weight room, yoga classes, spin, pilates, boot camp, it can seem almost overwhelming.

Magazines and websites don’t help either, because everyone has a different opinion on what the best workout is, whether you should train arms once per week or every day (hint: every day), and whether it’s a good idea to put 500 calories of butter in your coffee to burn fat.

This becomes especially confusing when you’re trying to decide how many days per week you need to workout to get the results you want. A lot of places will tell you that you need to do a bodypart split and train chest on Monday, back on Tuesday, legs Wednesday, shoulders and abs Thursday, arms Friday, etc etc etc.

Then you have people saying, “No! Just train upper and lower body each 2x per week”, or “You need a push day and a pull day”. “Maybe 3 full body days are best?” And then there are the people who yell nonsense like: “AS LONG AS YOU’RE JUICING, ALL YOU NEED IS A NICE WALK 1x PER WEEK”

It’s confusing. I know!

But most people are so stuck in the mindset that you have to go to the gym and train for 60 minutes. But why is that the norm? Since when is 3 times per week for an hour the prescription for a lean and healthy population?

It’s not.

Not only is this not do-able for many people’s schedule, it flat out does not work best for 90% of us.

The best workout that you can do to feel good, lose fat, and stay healthy are shorter, frequent workouts (6-7 per week) that prioritize body weight movements.

Here’s why:

In order to see progress in fat loss, muscle gain, or whatever goal you have, you NEED to follow this formula:

Recovery – Stressors > 0

Now stressors come in a variety of forms. Your job, traffic, family, deadlines, alcohol, caffeine, and even your workout are all things that stress your body out and increase cortisol levels (the stress hormone).

https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2014/07/10/10/21/traffic-jam-388924_1280.jpg

Recovery takes various forms too: Nutrition, foam rolling, stretching, sleep, hydration, meditation.

If your stressors outweigh your recoveries, you’re not going to make as much progress as you want. You wont die, but you will be limiting your ability to make gainz.

If you’re the type of person who is basically only running on coffee and anger for days at a time, and still trying to go HARD in the gym, you’re likely one Red Bull away from implosion, and you’ll never get good results. Stop it.

If you can hit a workout, but feel like you could do the same workout 45 minutes later, you’re on the right track.

The key is to stimulate, not annihilate.

By getting in a higher number of shorter workouts on a weekly basis, you accomplish a few things:

You train your body to be able to be physically active all the time - resulting in higher energy levels and mental focus. You’ll never dip below your recovery level - this means you’ll constantly be burning fat and building muscle (albeit slowly) You’ll always be able to take advantage of a slightly higher caloric level in order to aid in recovery. Basically, you get to eat more. Which is awesome. Consistent hormonal and endorphin elevation. By doing something physical every day, you will permanently increase your Testosterone, Growth hormone, and endorphin levels over time. Meaning, you’ll feel better, sleep better, and look better. You’ll always be in a state of Metabolic Snowballing. Excess post exercise oxygen consumption. This is the pretentious way of saying you’ll have an elevated metabolism that will do wonders for keeping you lean.

How to do it:

There are a couple different weekly programs that I like for an every day training plan.

Mon: Lower @ Gym

Tues: Bodyweight Core Training

Wed: Upper @ Gym

Thurs: Lower Body Bodyweight Training

Fri: Arms @ Gym

Sat: Upper Body Bodyweight Training

Sun: 15 min sprints/45 min walk

This is a great split for maximum fat loss. By alternating gym days (read: heavier) with Suspension training or another bodyweight type program, you can work in mobility, flexibility, and core work, which will pay off big dividends in terms of recovery and staying pain free.

If you’re primarily going at it at home, using a suspension trainer program, try this option.

Mon: Upper Body

Tues: Lower Body

Wed: 15 Min of Sprints/30-45 min jogging intervals

Thurs: Upper and Core

Fri: Full Body

Sat: 15 Min of Sprints/30-45 min jogging intervals

Sun 30-60 min Walk

