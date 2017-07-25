The Bezos Paradox

An ideas man asks for ideas

Recently, Jeff Bezos, co-founder of Amazon and second-wealthiest person on the planet, composed an unusual tweet. In it, he asked for help: he was looking for ideas on how to spend his money. Oh, and speaking of spending money, a few hours later, he stunned Wall Street by announcing that Amazon would spend nearly $14 billion to buy Whole Foods.

So why, in the hours leading up to what was by far the largest acquisition in Amazon’s 23-year history, did its CEO ask the public for ideas about how to spend? Because, of course, he wasn’t looking for that kind of spending advice. He was looking for ideas on how to spend his time and money philanthropically. And not just any type of philanthropy. He wanted ideas on how best he can make an impact in “the here and now”, as he succinctly put it, “at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact”.

An avalanche of responses poured in, including some from celebrities. And many of the ideas were great. But, all too often, they were so great, and so grandiose, that, paradoxically, they missed the mark. Bezos wasn’t asking for great. And, as he showed the following day, he can certainly do grandiose. Great and grandiose are, well, great, and grandiose – but they are not why he took to Twitter.

Thinking small is the hard part

Jeff Bezos, ideas man, doesn’t need our help thinking big. His legacy for thinking big has been defined, but just like he prefers a shop that sells lots of little things, he’s trying to think about a philanthropic portfolio of small things that build into big impact. The hard part is that these projects aren’t books—they’re uniquely local and small.

Debbie Souroviki is a full-time law student and One Young World ambassador in Thessaloniki, Greece. In 2015, driven by what she and a friend saw as “a need for female entrepreneurship in combination with women’s empowerment”, Debbie co-founded Knit2Lead, an organization that hosts workshops in sewing, knitting, pattern design, dressmaking and other fabric skills. Through partnerships with local orphanages, the Archdiocese, TEDxUniversityofMacedonia, and various NGOs and charities, Knit2Lead has already hosted some 30 workshops, educating more than 100 women, and donating the resulting re-fashioned clothing to refugees and the homeless. They will soon launch an online marketplace through which apparel can be sold, with profits benefitting the women served by Knit2Lead, who in turn can empower others.

Attendees of one of Knit2Lead’s first workshops in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Annie Ryu traveled to India in 2011, where she met her first jackfruit, and found curiosity at first sight. In a country where 75% of all jackfruit ended up as waste, Annie saw an opportunity to “improve health, farmers’ livelihoods, and our eco-footprint” by establishing processing centers and international supply chains to distribute the healthy snack. With this infrastructure in place, The Jackfruit Company saw an immediate and growing impact, empowering and enriching the lives of over 350 farming families, their communities, and consumers. In addition to creating jobs in local communities, The Jackfruit Company invests a portion of its profits in education and training initiatives. The organization has now expanded to offer a variety of products sold all over the world, including, it turns out, in several Whole Foods stores, now owned by Amazon – which brings us back to that tweet.

If Jeff Bezos wanted to build libraries, endow orchestras into perpetuity, purify a small country’s water, or fund pediatric medical research, he would just do it. Rather, when a $14 billion spender, asks the public for advice on how to spend money, it’s not because he needs one generation-defining idea – it’s because he needs a lot of good ones. He needs our help with thinking small, because, let’s face it, to a rockets-and-eCommerce guy like Bezos, thinking small is the hard part.

At the Intersection of urgent need and lasting impact

Debbie and Annie, along with their socially-responsible ventures, are just two of several hundred young leaders supported by The Resolution Project, a global nonprofit organization (based in New York City), which provides seed funding, mentoring, and access to a wide array of world-class expertise – for life.

Small-scale, local thinking, propelled by passion and good leadership, is the life-blood of successful philanthropy. Organizations like the Resolution Project, whose stated mission it is to “develop socially-responsible young leaders and empower them to make a positive impact today”, put this think-small-act-local philosophy into practice every day. The ventures led by Debbie, Annie, and the rest of the Resolution Project’s Fellows all have this in common: they identified an urgent need in their communities; then developed local, community-based solutions to address that need. The ventures start off small and local, but they are set-up to make a lasting impact through good leadership and thoughtful planning, helped and mentored by the hundreds of volunteers who offer their time and expertise through the Resolution Guide Program.

It’s here – at this intersection of urgency and sustainability – that anyone can make real, immediate and lasting impact. Anyone can give their time, their money, or both to empower people to help others. And that’s what Jeff Bezos had in mind when he asked for ideas — the best of which is this: empower people locally. Mobilize them, provide the momentum to turn ideas into reality. Start small, start everywhere, start now – it’ll make a big, and lasting, difference.