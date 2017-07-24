I woke up this morning thinking about the film The Big Sick which I can guarantee you is a lot more soothing and nurturing than waking up thinking about Dunkirk (which to me sounds like the potential title of Kirk Douglas’s obituary. Wait. Too soon?)

I saw The Big Sick last night and the après movie charm effect is still vibrating inside me and I find myself examining why it’s still switched on.

It’s easy to point to the willowy Zoe Kazan’s harsh reality meets pixie performance and end right there. She is like a Kean painting if a Kean painting actually had art, substance and depth. I love when I watch a young actress in full bloom like that. It makes me temporarily forget how old I actually am and I find myself shyly asking her out for a date or at last a dance in the faraway, nether regions of my mind, throughout the film.

You can also shower praise on the charming lead, Kumail Nanjiani (a name that I had to look up 107 times while writing this. A guy like me has to turn to The Rosetta Stone whenever I have to write about any filmmaker or actor whose name is not The Rock or Bob).

When a movie is as youthfully and buoyantly autobiographical as this is, it makes it fairly easy to succumb to its many charms, grown up intelligence and sweetness. And best of all: no one flies, yet another city doesn’t get reduced to nuclear induced rubble, and you find yourself in an audience who are no doubt sitting on their ready to read Kindles.

It also helps that both its star, its director and a few of the actors, like the supremely fun Aidy Byrant, are all stand up comics. It’s like watching Aaron Judge, who at the tender age of like 5, is bashing the kind of home runs that would make Roy Hobbs crap his pants with a kind of confidence that is sure footed and confident without a hint of arrogance.

The film is called The Big Sick and until you get to the meat portion of the film, you temporarily forget its title. But when that course is suddenly served it is WAY too late for you to try to ask for the check because you are so deeply invested in the characters that you feel like the parents in the film, played by Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, who are desperate to take control of the situation and make things right despite the fact that they are suffering from their own Big Sick.

Their casting alone is a stroke of genius. Up to then you are an outsider looking into a rather exclusive world, in this case the proprietary domains of young people and young comics, which is a world that tends to exclude anyone who is not a member of their clubby, defiant tribe. Comics push back. They criticize. They implode. They are fragile while mocking confidence and that makes that particular rodeo really hard to watch sometimes.

But illness is the one common denominator that we all share. Illness after all does not know prejudice. It welcomes everyone like a drunk conventioneer. It treats your life carelessly and relishes in its own darkness and inherent mystery which is why we treat doctors like they are the children of Sherlock Holmes.

We need them desperately to solve the case.

As the film continued, I realized that the title is not just about a physical illness. It’s about the Big Sick that is in our lives right now.

Having Trump in charge of our lives feels like we are all in imminent danger. It feels like we’ve all been hit with an pandemic of epic proportions. Trump is not someone who we can turn to, like we did President Obama, who at the very least came across like the kind of affable physician we all want to have a conference with when our child is mortally wounded.

No, right now we feel helpless. Uncared for. And what are we all fretting about? Health care.

Just like the film.

Trump has also air dropped permission slips directly to the universal morons that gives them total freedom to say and do whatever they want, when they want without fear of sanction or incarceration.

And just like that, suddenly we are back to a place where people of other cultures are being banned or treated like criminals because of their faith or the way that they look.

The prescription that seems to be offered here is to speak softly...and carry a big sick.

This little film that could and does, helps out hugely because it deals straight on, and with tons of warmth, with the highly restrictive and archaic laws of the Muslim culture as that is the faith and background of our Pakistani lead who is trying to cope and deal with it. Badly.

I would love to quote the film, one line in particular about what it’s like to come to America, but I would much rather you go see this wonderful In Spite Of Man instead of Spiderman movie and hear it for yourself because it is so impactful and gorgeous and meaningfully real in the moment.

Suffice to say this is a confection; an optimistic fairy tale baked in a rather hard crust.

There is another moment in the film, during one of Kumail’s set, when he is heckled by a redneck and you will want to just beat the shit out of him because at that point you have found yourself cured of your own Big Sick, because by this this point you are altruistically loving and most importantly coming to the aid of your fellow American, who just happens to be a Muslim.

You have been successfully, almost subliminally seduced. I was going to say recruited, but this tale is not militant in any way.

It has a very clear purpose. It wants to teach you a valuable life critical and extremely contemporary lesson. But instead of a pulpit lecture or the next TED talk, it prefers that you fully experience (with great empathy) what the characters are feeling so profoundly that as we start to reach the 87 minute mark, like any child in the water park, you simply do not want the it to end.

I am a huge Judd Apatow fan. I love his net series, “Love” too. And years back “The Forty Year Old Virgin” was incredibly sweet and original (was that a summer release too?) That one propelled Steve Carell to stardom

During these times of conspiracies, distrust, anger, often unbearable negativity and walls that have already been built, whether you see them or not, I urge you to take a break from all the Breaking News and go off and float in the lush, Lourdes-like waters of whatever Indie theater is playing The Big Sick.