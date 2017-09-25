The Biggest Obstacle for Child Care Startups

What are the major obstacles that startups offering child care must overcome? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zūm, on Quora:

Children represent a uniquely complex customer - nothing matters more to a parent than their child. One of the main obstacles startups offering child care will have to overcome is trust. These startups need to give peace of mind to parents, assuring them their children are in the care of trusted, reliable caregivers. If customer trust is not there, these startups will have a difficult time growing, and ultimately staying in business. In order to build this trust, companies need to start by creating a stringent set of processes they can use to vet their care providers – whether it be character references, background checks, fingerprinting or rigorous interviews.

This trust can also be established with constant communication and transparency. Clearly defined customer support hours and fast support response times gives parents comfort that they can reach a member by phone, email or online chat - so they know they are never alone.

Building and adopting technology that enables real-time transparency every step of the way is key. At Zūm our app allows for real-time tracking and push notification alerts, so parents can track the kids’ rides from start to finish - from the moment your driver heads out to the initial pickup location to when your child is dropped off at their final destination. It is also crucial to provide transparency not only to parents, but also to other care providers who can be granted the access to this information at the right place, at the right time.