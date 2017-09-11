The Birthplace of the Infamous Term "Ground Zero"

Photo by Patricia Mitchell 9-11-01

My personal account & experience

Ok, here it is- About one hour after the second plane hit, I came across a small group of reporters. I was coming from the devastation, full of soot and with a dirty white mask over my nose and mouth. As I approached this small group – which included reporters from USA Today, The London Sun, Fox News, NBC, and other media outlets, I took a photo (shown to the right). There was one girl with red hair and reddish glasses who eagerly asked me questions; I was not familiar with this woman, but after that day, Americans would recognize her as Ashleigh Banfield, who was employed by MSNBC shortly afterwards.

“Where are you coming from? What have you seen?” she asked.

Out of breath and wide-eyed, I replied, "Ground Zero!"

"What do you mean?"

"There, there," I said, pointing behind me at the destruction. "Ground Zero." I said it as if she had to know what I meant.

Ashleigh pressed me again, wearing a twisted expression as if she did not understand what I revealed.

In short, for lack of a better word, I uttered these words – "Ground Zero" – several times to the reporters who were surrounding me. At that moment, I recognized that this was the same phrase I’d used several times daily for the past year or so – one I used whenever I was unable to find the words to describe a profound personal sorrow. But, in this case, it seemed I had used the wrong word at the wrong time; I experienced that familiar pain of embarrassment. I again said, "Ground Zero," my eyes locked with Ashleigh Banfield's, and I felt time stop momentarily. I was then thrown into the thick of it.

Thor Valdmanis from USA Today took charge, as I muscled cameras into place on both sides of me. I was covered in soot and filled with information. I mindlessly continued to describe the destruction of the Twin Towers I had seen with my self-defined term, "Ground-Zero." Valdmanis offered me a cold drink and a cold cloth to wipe myself off, and he escorted me into a small bar which had become a makeshift media center. Shortly afterwards, the chief editor of USA Today was calling my cell phone from Washington, DC to ask me questions.

“How did she get my number?” I remember thinking. It wasn't even noon yet, and I was thrown into the center of this media whirlwind. Moments later, David Hagan, from the popular British newspaper 'The Sun,' offered me his British passport as collateral in exchange for my undeveloped film and the negatives, which were still inside my camera. That night I had dinner with Hagan and his colleagues, who bought my photographs, which were then sold to the Associated Press. By the next day, my photographs graced the front pages of newspapers from around the world.

My personally defined term – 'Ground Zero' – was being picked up by everyone who was on the "ground level" with me... however, not knowingly. After all, I had been pumped with adrenaline from the moment the planes hit for the entirety of the following week. Perhaps I was using this term loudly, even dramatically, during those first few days after the planes hit the World Trade Center. Certainly, no one could have ever predicted that this desperate term, which I had chosen to use for lack of a better word, would stick with people as I left them.

But, because I found myself on the frontlines of this media frenzy, it was simply picked up. Late the following day, I met up with a group of concerned citizens whose pets had been trapped in their apartments, and who resided in the evacuated area. The ASPCA had been trying to resolve this problem; unfortunately, they had accidentally released several animals onto the streets. Desperate individuals ran to me for answers. I suppose I appeared reliable, considering I was carrying a notepad and cameras. Whatever the reason, the distraught pet owners gathered around me and told me their horror stories. When I had a question, I again referred to the center of the devastation as Ground Zero.

When one of the women inquired, "What does that mean?" I paused for a moment and could only reply, "Let's find your dog."

For the next three days, I was a center point for both the media and civilians. I was at the dead center of this firestorm, and “Ground Zero” gained a life of its own. From early in the morning until late at night, I was surrounded by talking heads who led the media.

In truth, “Ground Zero” had been a phrase on the tip of my tongue for several years. I had been using it daily to describe the agony of a profound personal loss – one that had shattered my heart, broken my spirit, and turned into a staggering atrocity.

The perpetrators in my ‘pre’ 9-11 atrocity were my estranged “family.” I was from a different mold than my distant family. I reached out to them monthly but never received a response. After doing very well in high school – Vice President, Cheerleader, State Champion in Story Telling, Homecoming Court, etc. – I sought higher education at Colorado College and Kings College in the UK (receiving a BA, & English Minor). Then, for ten years, I flourished in New York City as an actress, fashion model, and photographer. My work extended to several countries in Europe where I resided on and off for years; I was also part of the New York social society scene, and attended Black Ties and events weekly.

My way of life was the polar opposite to my small town, uneducated, uninspired family members. But it was my ‘mother’ who vehemently despised my success and hated my loving and cheerful spirit. Her disregard trickled down to my younger, underachiever sister, Carolyn Spencer, who adopted a similar hatred towards me.

So, it may not be surprising that, when I made a regretful visit at nine months pregnant with my dog and her two new puppies to their town, chaos and violence broke out within hours. Virgiline (my mother) used a ‘fireplace poker’ as a weapon to harm myself and my unborn baby. She kept screaming, “Get her, Jim!” and my spineless, obedient dad obeyed, slugging me in the face repeatedly.

While my dad was hitting me, Virgiline was trying to kill my dogs’ puppies. “I’ll kill them! I am going to kill them!” she yelled, while swinging the iron rod toward the terrified puppies. When they avoided her attack, Virgiline swung the iron rod towards my pregnant belly.

I screeched in terror. “You almost hit my baby!”

She viciously looked into my eyes and said, “So?”

I collected my dog and the puppies and ran away to their next door neighbors, Dr Carl xx was home and welcomed me, protecting me from my mother and father.

Unfortunately, this visit coincided with Carolyn Spencer’s new job as a Family First agent – a branch of “CPS” (Children Protective Services) – giving her State-granted authority to remove children from their parents and place them wherever Carolyn saw fit.

Carolyn came to the neighbor’s house and blackmailed me, threatening to take my unborn baby if I pressed charges against our parents.

When I refused to go back to my parent’s house and told her I was going to leave town, Carolyn said, “We will find you wherever you go. The police are at the CPS’s service.” She smiled. “If you leave this area without my consent, I will tell them you are not a fit parent. I could get a warrant out for your arrest Patti... you would be ‘Wanted.”

Over the course of then next few months, my malicious sister had my child removed from my custody three times without merit. And, the 3rd time she did so without so much as a Hearing, giving full custody of my baby to the father.

Unfortunately the father ‘Bonsell’ followed me up north to where my parents lived. I met the father of my child at a Festival out west – he was charming and well liked, and he made djembe drums from scratch. When I became pregnant, I was delighted, especially as I had no intentions of having a long-term relationship with him. This turned out to be a good decision because shortly thereafter, I discovered that he was a con artist, pathological liar, violently abusive, and a fraud. His houses in Oregon and Belize, graduating in the top ten as an engineer… all lies. He was a tenth-grade dropout, a chronic alcoholic, and had an extensive criminal record in three states. But that’s why my sister and parents liked Bonsell. He was a lot like them.

My sister ordered my baby girl – only a few months old, – to live with the father, Bonsell. At the time of this order the father lived in an old, broken down school bus. No heat, no water, and with sharp tools scattered about. Bonsell had so many DUI’s that his driver licenses had been revoked. His bus resided on the property of a twice-convicted Sex Offender named Don Nelson. Nelson lived in a trailer only yards from the bus, was on probation that stated “no contact with children.” Carolyn insisted my baby live in this life-threatening environment. Although both men were chronic alcoholics and smoked marijuana daily, the CPS courts defended their decision by calling the father, “A functional alcoholic,” and by saying that, “Nelson was a sex offender, not a child molester. There is a difference.” I learned then that; CPS/or ‘the courts’/ or ‘the State’ was often only two uneducated, over weight women, chain smoking, wearing tennis shoes and ski jackets, in a room together making decisions that affect children and parents lives forever.

Soon after, an assistant prosecutor won my child back for me, and I once again received full custody. But Carolyn was so angry that she hired an attorney to intervene and place my child into State Custody permanently. My new custody order was placed on hold and this small town ignored all my court-ordered visitations.

Five months later, I was finally allowed to see my child during a supervised visit. I was supervised by a 21-year-old boy– who never attended College, who seemed to enjoy – having authority over my baby and me. When I finally saw her, I wanted to cry; my once healthy, smart baby had lost 4 lbs and had indentions on the side of her head, looking like a desecrated child from Africa. From head to toe, my baby had untreated and blistering bug bites and her eyes screamed terror.

My first reaction was to treat the hundreds of inflamed red bumps that covered her body, but he would not allow me too place any relieving ointment on her hundreds of sweltering wounds. And I went to take a photograph of my child in this condition, but this boy/agent confiscated my camera. I got back to my car and began to vomit – my whole body began to shake uncontrollably, it shook by its own accord, I was going into shock. I was terrorized silent, left without words, frozen by this exhausting, cruel tyrannizing.

So, I left that frightening backwards county and went to get help in NYC. But, even though I was in contact with my court-appointed attorney three to four times a day, he never informed me that my sister and the CPS courts began planning a trial against me for abandonment the minute I left. I only found out when he called me in NYC on the second day of the trial and asked, “Where are you? We started a trial against you to terminate both parents’ rights.”

I flew out on the next flight back to Michigan. But, it almost didn’t matter – the trial was ludicrous.

One witness against me said, “I never met her but I think I saw her once coming out of a bar mad!”

When three doctors – including a psychiatrist and one therapist – all spoke in favor of me receiving full custody of my child, the CPS agent angrily got back on the ‘stand’ to remind the courts that the Pro-opinion’s only function was to help the CPS/Family court agents make better decisions for child placements.

The most preposterous witness against me was the infamously corrupt court psychiatrist, Dr. Wayne Simmons. We had met once for ten minutes a few months previous, and he’d given me a State psychiatrist test that had questions like:

Do you know any famous people?”

“Have you ever seen yourself in magazines?”

“Have you ever seen yourself on TV?”

I answered truthfully, which I shouldn’t have done. (Note: After I took that psych test, I showed Simmons photos of myself in magazines, videos of me on TV, my college degree and GPA [3.7], etc.) Simmons knew the facts, but this did not stop Simmons –under oath giving false testimony: “She believes she went to college and believes she lived in New York City. She believes she’s met famous people and was a fashion model traveling the world

Horrified, I looked at my family members. Were they really going to go just sit there, hasn’t this gone far enough? Virg and Carolyn aiming to destroy my child and my life forever? In the courtroom, my sister said nothing. Virgiline smiled wildly, smirking almost laughing out loud. I tried to say something, but was ordered to be quiet. .” It should be noted here; that Simmons receives his pay checks from the State and was dancing to their tune. When I could no longer listen to Dr. Simmons’s absurdities, I stood up in court and said, “This is a joke. You know for a fact I have done those things!” Again I was ordered to be quiet. But I stood up and threw my pencil across the court room and left saying, “You have already decided to take my child and now you are fishing for reasons but can’t find any. This is outrageous! Preposterous!”

I never saw my child again. “Oh God,” I thought, for the first time and with a deep anguish in my heart. I questioned, “Is there a GOD?”

I went back to New York City, but was unable to sleep or function. Feeling my child’s pain, I was in agony every second of the day. I could feel her abandonment, knowing that she would be forced to grow up under the control of these deranged people. I knew what they were capable of doing. And that awareness became debilitating.

For the next couple years, I was at a place that I called Ground Zero. Using this word daily as a way of describing my devastated and indescribable state. My belief system – faith and spiritual connection – was shattered into pieces.

Then came 9-11-01 and the obliteration of the Twin Towers. It was like my terrorizing betrayal had expanded and was now on a massive scale. A cruel reality, where ‘evil’ won over ‘good and hatred won over ‘love. I stood front and center in the destruction, but felt no fear. I felt inner strength. I was among the first to arrive, and I was one of the few and last to leave the destruction.

I became a mother bear who had no fear. I stood my ground with earnest feelings to protect others, mother-like protective energy as people were drawn to me, circling me, as if I had answers and a protective force about me. I did feel an inner powerful strength, like, “Bring it on! I am ready!” I had my notepad out, and as citizens from all walks of life straggled about alone, I was there for them. Somehow, they felt my fearlessness. I looked up to the sky and through the dim smoky ashes, I saw the Morning Star shining brightly... sparkling, just like I remembered my baby’s fearless confident smile.

In the brief moments of silence after the towers fell, I came to a realization. God had placed me down on Earth at this day and this time with a camera, so I needed to document this for humanity.

The air was so thick and it felt as though I was walking in a dirty cloud. I held my hand over my white mask to breathe. There was no one in sight and I remember wondering, “Where did all these people go? There were thousands of people? Where did they go?” Everything was eerily quiet, without the normal sounds that this great city possesses.

I walked a whole street, encountering no one.

I continued in this empty, dreary expanse, taking pictures of lone, straggling souls as I passed them, before I stumbled upon the small group of media professionals from Fox News, local NYC, USA Today, and The Sun from the UK. With my camera’s dangling, I straggled towards them and took a photograph – and there was the birthplace of this now infamous term, “Ground Zero.” Who knows how many times I said the term “Ground Zero” – it seemed like every time I turned around, someone would question me about, “What I meant by ‘Ground Zero.’” And, every time they questioned me, that old familiar pang of embarrassment would travel through my veins. Still, I never provided an explanation other than, "There, there. Ground Zero." It seemed to be enough to carry the conversation.

If one were to review the old news reports following the September 11th attacks, they would find a note of hesitation in the newscasters' voices as they pronounce the words "Ground Zero." They visibly appear to be bewildered by this term.

Somehow, these individuals had picked up the term I was using. My soul was being bared across New York City – I felt exposed, naked, and a bit humiliated.

Perhaps only a handful of people could have made the connection between myself and the term "Ground Zero.” But, that didn't stop me feeling like I was being inspected and examined, as if the whole nation was looking into my soul. I couldn’t help but wonder if I was imposing a word into our society because of my own ignorance.

A few days after 9-11-01, I heard Catholic Cardinal Edward Egan say on national television, "The media has come to call this devastation as Ground Zero. However, I have called it, 'Ground Hero.'" After hearing this, I was mortified; I knew he thought my moniker to be an inappropriate appellation.

Anyone whose illusions of security, along with the universal idea of human goodness, but has been shattered, may feel the lonely spirit of Ground Zero. As I breathe today, the term "Ground Zero" still reflects when sunlight turned to darkness and prosperity turned to dust. An atrocity of Injustice, a state of emptiness, sheer terror and utter confusion.

Perhaps by naming that darkness that surrounded my little baby and I as Ground Zero, I made the intangible experience more tangible. Mother and child were intentionally thrown in the pit of hell by envious evildoers, equal to what happened on 9-11-01, but just on a massive larger scale.

I heard just today that a “wild” natural Rose (as in Rise) grew from the Heart of Ground Zero... But now comes the unveiling of Sacred Hallow Ground. For every generation in the future... eons from now, even as the original purpose fades... we will no longer think of that dark hellish pit as ‘Ground Zero.’

But know this. This “pit” – the pit inside the fruit (Earth) – is not a pit at all, but a seed. And like all seeds, it must grow; this revered space will now be held as Sacred Hallow Ground. To my beloved beautiful daughter, Jasiah Rose, and to all the people affected and unaffected by 9-11-01. Remember who you are!