The Black Woman Is God: A Divine Art Revolution

Through sculpture, painting, new media, photography and live performance, over 60 Black female artists come together to exalt the Black woman as the highest spiritual being. With deliberate focus on the intersections of race and gender, the exhibit honors the intergenerational trauma, oppression, joy, and love passed down through centuries-long DNA. As a collective, this body of Black female artists showcase a living depiction of resistance to often silenced and hidden representations. Their art displayed provokes an equally revolutionary make-up as it’s existence defies the racist and patriarchal hierarchies which commonly deny access to the bodies which are fervently celebrated in The Black Woman Is God.

Support the TBWIG crowdfunding goals.

In this second year of hosting, SOMArts Cultural Center anticipates an even larger turnout than the thousand plus person crowd that attended during last year’s opening night. As a free exhibit, the opportunity to see what is being called one of the most revolutionary and remarkable visions for the culture of our time, the gallery is postured to make viewers leave surely feeling indebted.

As the Bay Are has brought the vision of curators Seneferu and Green alive, the exhibit is buzzed to have cities such as Los Angeles and New York eliciting the exhibit’s presence for the near future. National galleries, this is the time to book!