The blame game: Trump, Congress and the debt ceiling

(The Knife Media) President Trump’s tweets about McConnell, Ryan and the debt ceiling are essentially blame. He’s saying it’s their fault that getting approval is a “mess.” There’s no mention of other perspectives, such as how the White House or other parties may have contributed to the situation.

It isn’t honorable for a president to publicly blame top lawmakers. It can encourage a political environment in which our leaders find fault in others rather than looking at their own responsibility, which may not set a good example for the rest of society.

But that doesn’t mean the media needs to sensationalize such remarks and portray them as part of some sort of boxing match. That’s what many outlets did this week, and this only encourages more punches, elevating the sense of conflict and divisiveness. It heightens emotionality and discourages critical thinking.

Here is the language in the coverage that implies blame, aggression or violence:

The above phrases are subjective interpretations of the facts. Essentially, they’re opinions, not data. That’s not a problem per se. Reading opinion helps us to expand our understanding and consider other points of view. But in these articles, the opinion isn’t stated as such; it’s presented as fact. Ideally media would separate the two.

So, is there any other way to report on Trump? Yes, with facts and data. If he finds fault in others without taking responsibility, reporters can point that out in a data-based manner. If he says something inaccurate, explain the inaccuracy. If he makes an assumption with questionable logic, point that out. And so on.

But dramatizing the blame can condone it and imply it’s acceptable. That makes it harder for people to hold public officials accountable, because we become wrapped up in the drama too.

