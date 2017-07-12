"The Blessed Pace Of Summer ? " Rev. Peter E. Bauer

A former, now deceased, clergy colleague and mentor of mine was fond of saying;

“Ah, the blessed pace of summer. “

He would normally reference this at the beginning of his sermon at church during the summer. I always thought that this statement “the blessed pace of summer “was interesting. My minister friend’s comments recall pictures of lazily sitting beneath big shady trees in Adirondack chairs reading Emerson and sipping lemonade or something stronger. For me, growing up and still now, summer has not been a slower time. There is still school, work, projects, etc., that need attention.

Yes, thankfully traffic is less congested. I can get to work in less time because I’m not sitting behind school buses or cars with parents dropping of their children in front of a school.

There are those I know who are fortunate to get away. They may depart for Europe, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, the Berkshires, Western North Carolina, or maybe even Cannon Beach, Or., where I will find myself there next month.

But a lot of people find that they can’t get away during the summer. Staycation has taken the place of vacation. The data regarding time taken off by workers in various countries is striking.

“Austria, which guarantees workers the most time off, has a legal minimum of 22 paid vacation days and 13 paid holidays each year. The average private sector U.S. worker receives 16 paid vacation days and holidays. One in four Americans does not have a single paid day off. Based on a report released by the Center for Economic Policy and Research (CEPR), 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries where workers get at least 30 days off a year.” On holiday: Countries with the most vacation days - USA Todayhttps://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2013/06/...vacation-days/24001

Temperatures may be in the middle 90-degree range or hotter; pavement may feel like a stove; humidity may be sweltering; and yet people will not go away from home. They will continue to go to work.

Of course, a lot of this has to do with the economy and being concerned about one’s’ career. There are those who will not want to be away from work no more than a few days because they don’t want to be left out of the loop regarding what is happening with their company or the government. People want to feel secure, needed and know that they are gainfully employed.

This day marks the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau. He was the writer, essayist, friend of Emerson and fellow Transcendentalist who lived out in the woods amidst nature. Thoreau studied the natural world. He was concerned about species of animals. He was concerned about how humans treated each other. He believed in civil disobedience. He was jailed for not paying taxes to support a war. Apparently, Ralph Waldo Emerson visited Thoreau in jail and asked him, “What are you doing in there? “and Thoreau replied to Emerson, “What are you doing out there? “(National Public Radio, Morning Edition 07/12/2017)

What is your pace for summer: Is it blessed, is it frenzied, is it too busy, is it slow, relaxing, or calm?

Summer can be a time where we can pause to observe what is happening around us. We can take stock of what is happening in our lives, in our relationships, our world and in the natural world.

Even during busy activity, summer can become a time of new discovery.

Here’s to such a time for all of us.