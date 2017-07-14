The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: Gollum Reads Trump Tweets; Plus, President Macron is Totally Owning Trump

Today’s topics include: The stupendous TRex aka David Ferguson from Rawstory is here today; Gollum reads Trump tweets; The WSJ reports that Russian money was being funneled to the presidential race; Trump making a fool of himself in Paris; Macron is playing him like a fiddle; Articles of Impeachment; Jared Kushner may have coordinated with Russian hackers; Kushner might be outing Don Junior; The new version of Trumpcare; Kellyanne Conway is losing her shpadoinkle; and much more.