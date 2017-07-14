The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: Gollum Reads Trump Tweets; Plus, President Macron is Totally Owning Trump

Today’s topics include: The stupendous TRex aka David Ferguson from Rawstory is here today; Gollum reads Trump tweets; The WSJ reports that Russian money was being funneled to the presidential race; Trump making a fool of himself in Paris; Macron is playing him like a fiddle; Articles of Impeachment; Jared Kushner may have coordinated with Russian hackers; Kushner might be outing Don Junior; The new version of Trumpcare; Kellyanne Conway is losing her shpadoinkle; and much more.
Download the mp3 (67 minutes, 48mb)
The Bob Cesca Show is a funny, fast-paced political podcast that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The twice-weekly podcast is hosted by Bob Cesca (Salon.com, The Huffington Post, The Daily Banter, The Stephanie Miller Show), and guests. Follow the show at www.bobcesca.com, brought to you by Charles Lavis. Special thanks to Lawrence Kohn and Cory Yager.
CONVERSATIONS