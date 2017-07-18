The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: RIP Trumpcare (2016-2016); Plus, Trump Angers the Wall Street Journal Regarding Russia

Today’s topics include: The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here today; Trumpcare is dead for now; Senate bill loses key GOP senators; Trump calls for repeal; Repeal fails; The disintegration of the Trump coalition; Mitch McConnell loses support; The NRA blocked Bob; Trump's lie about selling beef to China; The Wall Street Journal nails Trump's handling of Russia; Campaign donors are paying Trump's legal fees; and much more.
Download the mp3 (67 minutes, 48mb)
The Bob Cesca Show is a funny, fast-paced political podcast that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The twice-weekly podcast is hosted by Bob Cesca (Salon.com, The Huffington Post, The Daily Banter, The Stephanie Miller Show), and guests. Follow the show at www.bobcesca.com, brought to you by Charles Lavis. Special thanks to Dr. Edward Jacobson.
CONVERSATIONS