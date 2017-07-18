Bob Cesca, Contributor Host of the Bob & Chez Show, Writer for Salon.com

The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: RIP Trumpcare (2016-2016); Plus, Trump Angers the Wall Street Journal Regarding Russia

07/18/2017 06:29 pm ET

Today’s topics include: The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here today; Trumpcare is dead for now; Senate bill loses key GOP senators; Trump calls for repeal; Repeal fails; The disintegration of the Trump coalition; Mitch McConnell loses support; The NRA blocked Bob; Trump's lie about selling beef to China; The Wall Street Journal nails Trump's handling of Russia; Campaign donors are paying Trump's legal fees; and much more.

