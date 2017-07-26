Bob Cesca, Contributor Host of the Bob & Chez Show, Writer for Salon.com

The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: The Senate Votes On Trumpcare; Plus, Trump Goes To War Against Sessions

07/26/2017 05:02 pm ET

Today’s topics include: The great Buzz Burbank is here today; We recap the Senate vote on whether to debate Trumpcare; Skinny repeal vs full repeal; McCain and Ron Johnson voted yes; The outlook for the Democrats in 2018 is strong; Trump leaning toward firing Jeff Sessions; Ron Wyden invokes impeachment; Support for impeachment grows; The urgency of the Trump crisis; and much more.

