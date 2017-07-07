The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: Trump's Disastrous Visit To Poland; Plus, The Hacker Who Was Recruited To Collude With Russia

Today’s topics include: The great Kimberley Johnson, author of Peyton's Choice, is here today; Bob goes full Crack of Doom; Trump embarrasses America in Poland; Trump attacked Obama, the intelligence community and the free press while on foreign soil; Trump's speech; Trump wanders off again; Putin's manipulation of Trump; Felix Sater is back; Hacker talks about being recruited by GOP operative; North Korea launches ICBM; Abortion via Amazon; and much more.
Download the mp3 (78 minutes, 56mb)
The Bob Cesca Show is a funny, fast-paced political podcast that doesn't take itself too seriously. The twice-weekly podcast is hosted by Bob Cesca (Salon.com, The Huffington Post, The Daily Banter, The Stephanie Miller Show), and guests.
