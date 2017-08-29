Bob Cesca, Contributor Host of the Bob & Chez Show, Writer for Salon.com

The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: Trump's Response to Hurricane Harvey; Plus, Trump's Links to the Kremlin Deepen

Today’s topics include: Buzz Burbank is here; Melania's Shoes; Holding Trump accountable; Hurricane Harvey; Joe Arpaio pardoned; Gorka fired; Trump flacks for Russia again; Trump's lawyer tried to contact Putin's spokesman about Trump Tower Moscow project during election; Trump's Russian Bank Links; Republicans trying to de-fund the special counsel; Infowars crowd pissed about militarization of the police; Trump's press conference with Finnish president; and much more.

