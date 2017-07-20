Bob Cesca, Contributor Host of the Bob & Chez Show, Writer for Salon.com

The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: We Attempt To Translate Trump's 'New York Times' Interview; Plus, Trump Threatens Mueller

07/20/2017 07:01 pm ET | Updated 36 minutes ago

Today’s topics include: The great Jacki Schechner is here today; Getting the show on SiriusXM; Japanese First Lady pretended to not speak English to avoid Trump; Trump's word salady New York Times interview; Trump indicates Jeff Sessions was supposed to shield him from Trump-Russia; Trump threatens Robert Mueller; Trump doesn't know how healthcare works; Republicans from Baltimore; Deutsche Bank turns over Trump documents; Putin's Wish List; and much more.

Download the mp3 (67 minutes, 48mb)

Listen and subscribe on iTunes (it’s FREE!)

Support the show at Patreon

The Bob Cesca Show is a funny, fast-paced political podcast that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The twice-weekly podcast is hosted by Bob Cesca (Salon.com, The Huffington Post, The Daily Banter, The Stephanie Miller Show), and guests. Follow the show at www.bobcesca.com, brought to you by Charles Lavis. Special thanks to Glen Lerner.

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment New York Times Robert Mueller
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
The Bob Cesca Show Podcast: We Attempt To Translate Trump's 'New York Times' Interview; Plus, Trump Threatens Mueller

CONVERSATIONS