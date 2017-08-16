The Bob Cesca Show: The Nazi Terror Attack In Charlottesville, Plus, Trump's Disastrous Presser

Today’s topics include: Charles Johnson from Little Green Footballs joins us today; Our coverage of the events in Charlottesville and Donald Trump's completely botched response; Trump's absolutely insane Tuesday press conference as it happens; Trump posts horrible meme on Twitter; Trump Bear; Jesse Watters catches his own racism; Trump praises his economic achievements during solemn remarks; Fox News reporter downplays Nazi terrorist; and much more.
