The Bob Cesca Show: The Nazi Terror Attack In Charlottesville, Plus, Trump's Disastrous Presser

08/16/2017 04:58 pm ET Updated 15 minutes ago

Today’s topics include: Charles Johnson from Little Green Footballs joins us today; Our coverage of the events in Charlottesville and Donald Trump's completely botched response; Trump's absolutely insane Tuesday press conference as it happens; Trump posts horrible meme on Twitter; Trump Bear; Jesse Watters catches his own racism; Trump praises his economic achievements during solemn remarks; Fox News reporter downplays Nazi terrorist; and much more.

