The Bottom Line: You’re Spending Too Much Money and Not Earning Enough

Everyone has a personal profit and loss statement, or income statement. This is the measure of how much you earn, how much you spend, and how much is left over. Some people have a profit at the end of every month, quarter or year, depending on the timeframe measured. Others have a loss. Consistent profits or losses will mean the difference between retiring comfortably or in poverty. Here’s a quick roadmap to a better financial future.

Earn More

Everyone can earn more, but it takes a strategy to maximize earnings. What is your current education level? You will earn more in coming years if you can increase your education—through formal degrees and certifications, as well as informal study of topics relevant to your career. Become a life-long learner and you will become a better earner.

Another component of earning more is creating more value for your employer. You can do this by thinking and acting more like an owner and less like an unengaged worker. According to an ongoing Gallup study, over 50% of employees are not engaged in the company for which they work. Find ways to decrease costs, increase revenues, enhance the customer experience and further the strategy of the company. This will give you a huge advantage over others when it comes to bonuses, raises and promotions. This all equals more money.

Upsize, Upsell or Cross Sell

Earning more can take many forms for the self-employed. Too many of us simply assume it’s doing more of what we’re already doing or selling more of what we’re already selling. What if you’re already investing all of the time you have into your services or the product types available to you? It could seem like there is no room for earning more without some form of expensive business expansion.

Take a lesson from the fast food franchises. How many times have you let them upsize your French fry order for just 99 cents, or go to a bigger drink for 49 cents? They are already providing the overhead, marketing and packaging, so this seemingly inexpensive upsizing is really twice or more as profitable as the original order.

But you don’t sell burgers and fries, you say! What do you sell? If it’s office supplies, would offering an extra ream of paper at the checkout for two bucks attract the customer’s attention? They’re already buying a case, and each ream is costing them maybe $3.89. Sounds like a deal. All of the costs of doing business other than the direct cost of the ream of paper are already covered: overhead, marketing, employee costs, etc. Your margin of profit is close to double what it was to stock and sell the case.

What about services? A freelance writer found that she could offer an analysis of her writing for clients that scored readability based on six recognized analytical tools. The result returned an average grade level of the text, and that’s considered important for today’s audiences. She offered a scoring report with every content piece for an extra $5.00. She used a free online readability scoring tool, so there was no cost, and it only took around 30 seconds to do the test and screen-shot the results. That five dollars was far more profitable based on her time invested than the writing itself.

Think outside the box about what you sell and how you can earn more by offering low-cost extras that generate high margins.

Spend Less

Everyone can spend less than they are currently spending. Here’s a quick list of 7 things to stop buying. How many of these things are you wasting money on? Truthfully, any given person probably could come up with a list of 50 things to stop buying right now. Additionally, if you’re paying too much in interest for bank loans, credit cards or a home mortgage, it may be because your credit score is too low. If so, the fastest credit repair process could be things you can do right now, such as paying down certain accounts or disputing negative reports.

What would your cost-reduction strategy look like? Every dollar saved can go straight to your bottom line and either increase your profit, or at least lessen you loss. But you must have a personal profit in order to make financial progress.

Make Your Money Work For You

Every dollar of personal profit should be your personal employee, working for you 24/7. Don’t know how to invest? Doesn’t matter, because you can learn. This is the part of your life-long learning that will lead to future cash flow, net worth and protection of your retirement portfolio. There are countless books, seminars and systems for investing and making some extra money online and offline. Pick one and get smart in money management and investing.