The Bow Tie Principal: Marketing Education Inside the Community

As the principal of Del Lago Academy – Campus of Applied Science in Escondido, California, Keith Nuthall needs to know a thing or two about marketing. In fact, when he was tapped to become principal before the school opened, he wore a bowtie while recruiting students for the new school - a way of marketing himself. It worked, the kids remembered him as the principal with the bowtie and he’s worn one to work ever since.

In a world of public and private charters and other types of schools, marketing is necessary because of the competition for students within a community. It’s a new way of thinking, and Keith strives to make it an open collaborative environment for all parties involved. He is very mindful of the fact that making it too cutthroat can affect the real jobs of real people.

Once he does get a new class of students, Keith is determined to make sure that all the students in that class are as prepared as possible to tackle college and careers when they leave Del Lago Academy.

About Keith Nuthall:

Keith Nuthall is the principal of Del Lago Academy – Campus of Applied Science in Escondido, California. Keith was instrumental in the development of the school, and he worked with local industry leaders prior to the school’s opening to work out the school’s mission and core values.

Before Del Lago, Keith was the principal as Del Dios Middle School. He also spent time as the San Diego County Office of Education’s Director of Assessment.

