The Boy Scouts have it Right: Be Prepared

Figuring out the effects of President Trump’s latest brouhaha about collusion with Russia is anybody’s guess. Actually that goes for any of his seemingly endless string of gaffes and tantrums. Looking at past US presidential scandals leaves everything clear as mud.

Things could go south overnight, or they could stay as they are.

As President Harry Truman once quipped, “Give me a one-handed economist . . .”

UP AND DOWN IN A DAY

So far the biggest danger President Trump has posed to the economy has been his late night, unbridled tweeting. Anyone who has been around a petulant high-school girl knows how dangerous that can be.

Trump’s presidential tweets appear to have the same venomous potential.

He launched a snarling tweet at Boeing over the newest version of Air Force One under construction. (Delivery date 2024.) Boeing shares lost one percent when the stock market opened a few hours later. By the end of the day, the stocks closed eight cents higher than they had closed the previous day. The worst part of it is that like, the high school drama queen, his main target was Boeing’s CEO, who had said things the President didn’t like.

My mom always said, “If you can’t say anything nice, keep your trap shut, especially when you’re the freakin’ President of the United States of America.” Your mom didn’t say that? She should have.

Worse, he’s done it twice.

The next target was Lockheed-Martin’s F-35 fighter program. That tweet cost Lockheed-Martin about 2.5% a share. And that one had even less logic behind it. No one has a clear idea why the President did it. His alternative is a plane that is already outdated.

We need to ask, should a President vent his spleen, regularly, targeting specific companies? Can we afford it? The wrong tweet at the wrong time could cost jobs. Not high-paying jobs, but the ones in the middle and at the bottom.

IS IT ABOUT HIM?

For all his boasting and loud-mouthed comments, is this market really about him? After all this market began before he was elected. In fact, it began before he had locked down the Republican nomination. We currently have the second longest bull market in history.

When former FBI Director James Comey was fired there was an immediate hit to the stock market, but things have recovered. Stocks these days are dancing well above the 21,000 mark most of the time, and when they dip, they recover quickly.

The fact is Trump hasn’t yet been able to get any kind of serious fiscal legislation through—repealing and replacing Obamacare, and the promised tax reforms. (Executive orders don’t count.) The most bullish have been hoping and praying for both. Not to mention the promised regulatory cut backs.

In order to deliver on those promises, Trump has to stop being the one-man show he’s been for all of his life, and learn to play in the sandbox—with members of both parties. For instance, stop bad-mouthing his Attorney General, one of the first Republicans to openly support him and campaign for him. If he can’t get along with his own party, how can he work deals with the other side of the aisle?

Deals—and the title of the book that made him a household name, “The Art of the Deal”—require finesse and nuance, not the heavy-handed approach he’s taken to this point. If he doesn’t learn it’s going to be a bumpy road.

And that kind of bumpy can definitely affect the stock market and small businesses as well.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

There are only a couple of historical precedents for what’s going on right now: Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, both of whom faced impeachment. (Actually Clinton was impeached, articles of impeachment drawn up by the House, and the Senate refused to try him.)

Many say Nixon’s impeachment proceedings caused a serious stock market fall. But things had been going south long before Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre. It was the middle of one of the worst bear markets, then add, war in the Middle East, the OPEC oil embargo causing gas prices to quadruple, and a sharp inflation spike and viola`! Major stock market hit.

When it comes to Clinton’s own impeachment drama, it is true the market took a huge hit when Kenneth Starr delivered his report. But, by November things had recovered, and ended in the stock market finishing at an all-time high at the end of the month.

See what I mean? Clear as mud.

BE PREPARED

In the end there are so many variables, and history is not showing us anything definitive. Currently the economy is growing—2.6% in the first full quarter of the Trump administration—and consumer spending is up. But a lack of clear policy direction and administration infighting is keeping it from growing as much as it could.

So we come back to the Boy Scout Motto: Be prepared. Put money aside to give yourself a cushion for possible hard times—but that’s always good advice no matter who’s in office. But if things are going well for now, take advantage of the good times. Plan for bad times, but use the good times for growing and expanding, just keep things in control.