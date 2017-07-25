The Boy Scouts Response to Trump's Speech is Even Worse Than the Speech, Itself

As a former scout, I’m shocked to read the Boy Scouts’ dismissive statement regarding the embarrassingly inappropriate speech given by our so-called President. Even if I weren’t a scout, I’d be shocked.

To think an organization with such a long-standing tradition of educating/nurturing our nation’s children would take such an apathetic stance to a situation in which the President of the United States uses foul language and goes as far as to try and drag thousands of adolescent boys into his Don Quixote-like fight with the media, is beyond comprehension. To sit and do nothing while the leader of a nation attempts to poison the minds of the youth through propaganda is frighteningly reminiscent of 1930s Germany.

Tell us, please where “partisanship” comes into play when protecting the welfare of a child? Do you really think it matters if an adult who stands up in front of a room full of children and behaves totally inappropriately by preaching hate, is a republican or a democrat? If so, it’s no wonder your organization has been plagued by sexual predators throughout it’s history - most cases, of which, have gone unresolved.

Your willingness to look the other way as S.O.P., while the welfare of the children you’re entrusted to protect is once again being attacked, is simply deplorable. It rivals only the Catholic Church in its appalling lack of concern for its youth. Thank God at least the parents of these kids are speaking out in the wake of your condoning this type of behavior.

Randall Stephens, Chairman of AT&T, currently serves as the President of the Boy Scouts. IMO, Parents should immediately call for his resignation. To allow a statement to go out that completely fails to address even so much as the harsh language used, and instead responds only to the invitation, itself, is simply incompetent. And dangerous. As, it sends yet another message of tolerance towards hate and hate speech.

Going forward, your new slogan should be: