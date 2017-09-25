"The Boys of Bay Ridge": Book Review

Book Synopsis

Jimmy and Sean O’Hare have just had a falling out with Kevin Connell, their best friend, when their father is murdered. The loss of their father sets the O’Hare boys on an emotional roller coaster, that tests friendship, brotherhood, faith, and morals. The boys roll with the punches life swings at them as adulthood arrives, and they think they can handle anything. But they’ll soon face the ultimate test, the stakes are high as Kevin and Jimmy face off, and only one of them can come out on top.