"The Boys of Bay Ridge": Book Review

Book Synopsis
Jimmy and Sean O’Hare have just had a falling out with Kevin Connell, their best friend, when their father is murdered. The loss of their father sets the O’Hare boys on an emotional roller coaster, that tests friendship, brotherhood, faith, and morals. The boys roll with the punches life swings at them as adulthood arrives, and they think they can handle anything. But they’ll soon face the ultimate test, the stakes are high as Kevin and Jimmy face off, and only one of them can come out on top.
My Opinion
Entertaining from page one to the last, truly inspiring dialogue written in a brilliantly composed piece of literature. Will definitely keep an eye out for any sequels. 5 Stars
Review from Amazon
From the very beginning of this book, I was roped in by the characters and the easy, descriptive language of the text. The author does a great job of writing this story, it was a quick read since I couldn’t put it down once I started! I really enjoyed this read. The book revolves around the lives of three boys growing up in New York- Jimmy, Kevin, and Sean, as they move from teenagers into adulthood. I instantly took a liking to these guys and loved reading the story of their lives- they were such relate-able, realistic, and genuine characters. I liked the crime, mystery tone of the novel- it was just enough to keep you engaged and on the edge of your seat without being too much. It mixed perfectly with the overarching plot about the three boys and their relationship with each other. Overall, this book really impressed me and was a very enjoyable read! I’ll definitely be recommending it to family and friends. ~ Verified Purchase
