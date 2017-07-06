‘The Bubba’ Is The Fried Chicken Breakfast Sandwich You’ve Never Tried

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern prides itself on serving comfort food for the foodie in all of us. It all started with a culinary family tradition that perfected a short-order cooking style, that Jimmy himself describes as, “Frycook-meets-Foodie,” that was meant to create bold flavors and plates with savory characteristics. So, whether you’re a local, or just passing through, the food at Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern is meant to satisfy the soul.

From the cheesy to the fried, Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern operates on the philosophy of craveability by creating irresistible combinations with an all flavor, no-frills approach. What’s more, handcrafted cocktails and an assortment of beers make Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern the perfect place to unwind — and fill up.

While there are excellent brunch favorites like a Classic Eggs Benedict and Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Malted Ale Waffles, it’s the brunch specialties like The Bubba, that has really become a go-to option for everyone stopping by Jimmy’s.

For specs on The Bubba, picture a fluffy biscuit filled with beer-battered fried chicken, then baked with thick slices of cheddar cheese on top, topped crispy bacon, sausage gravy, and crowned with a sunnyside up egg. Still, even something this good can’t last all day. Jimmy’s brunch is from 10:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m. daily, so don’t sleep on The Bubba or any other of Jimmy’s Famous brunch offerings.

With locations peppered across Southern California, Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern isn’t hard to find, but it might be hard to leave.

By Evan Lancaster