The Business of Unlearning

Too many times we repeat the same level of thinking and doing, never stepping outside of the proverbial box. Often we compare ourselves to others in a similar field or we strive to travel their same road to success. Rarely do two people arrive at the same destiny by means of the exact same road.

The most creative minds seek the most inventive solutions, not by force of will but by mindful stillness. We have been taught to strive hard, that to be busy suggests a life of meaningful purpose. Yet some of the greatest entrepreneurs in the world became so, by unlearning the methods they were taught in college or the antiquated ways taught them by mentors and parents.

Unlearning begins with defining you and how you operate in this world. I have known many a scholar who never attended college and many a genius who learned by reading, observing and then incorporating his own imagination into the knowledge he gathered. If you have a vivid imagination and no fear of failure you can accomplish wondrous things. While primitive emotions may serve you in other areas of your life, when it comes to success, your thoughts are your greatest asset. Your thoughts, not the thoughts passed down to you from generational conditioning but your own original ideas, are the building blocks of your personal greatness.

You have to define your own path and include removing whatever fears, beliefs or hindrances have blocked you. The only way to access those limitations is to be still, embrace the silence and search deep within. Then ask yourself the pertinent questions of what and why. What is blocking you? Why are you afraid? When you truly begin the road of self-discovery, you unearth both the lowest and highest aspects of yourself. The more you search, the quicker solutions show up and you actually expand your conscious awareness every time you get still. Mindfulness removes the ego and the lower emotions which often cloud perception. When you detach from the outcome and instead focus on the goal itself, you also remove other hindrances like anticipation and worry.

Becoming mindful is the road to becoming purposeful and when the fire of passion and purpose ignite, success is sure to follow.