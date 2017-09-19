The Buyout That Wasn't. The Truth Behind the Esco Marine Purchase and K2 & Associates

At the center of a large scale, investigation sits several private Hedge fund companies, who through manipulation and insider information are quietly cornering the market. The group, although on the outside appear unconnected, are in fact undeniably linked.

Although the entire group is worthy of in-depth analysis and probing, the topic of this brief expose is the connection between Anson Funds Corporation, K2 & Associates, Westface Capital and Esco Marine Inc.

Connecting The Dots

In June 2014, Callidus Capital provided Esco Marine with a loan of just over the US $20 million, as part of an agreement of up to the US $34 million, to assist in financing its ongoing operations. Falling behind, Esco was forced to cease all operations and filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors on March 7 after their lender, Callidus Capital Corp, owned by Newton Glassman, called in a $31.4 million loan. Struggling to turn their scrap business around, ESCO Marine, Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection, or more accurately, had an involuntary bankruptcy petition filed against it, on March 7, 2015. When Esco announced to investors that they couldn't pay, thereby declaring they were in default, a suit was filed against them by Callidus Capital.

The claim was filed with assistance from Greg Boland, the CEO of West face Capital. Boland just happens to be a close associate of Shawn Kimel, so close that the two hold office space for their respective companies in the same building in Toronto's financial district. West face has a significant interest in acquiring control of Esco, the reason being that one of the major shareholders in the company is a well-known rival.

The Big Game

Getting back to the heart of the matter, Westface and Anson acted in cooperation with each other to bring the stock of the Texan Marine company down enough to crash their public tender and force them into selling. This tactic, commonly known as a 'short' isn't technically illegal...unless you are a company working in collusion with another vested interested.

Anson Funds are a collection of privately-held and pooled investment vehicles which dedicate funds primarily to publicly-traded equity and debt securities. Anson likes the risk, they target companies in the midst of financial turmoil and hope to turn a profit off of the investment they make that most banks refuse to give. Their two main offices are in Dallas and Toronto, which works quite well to transfer assets from Esco to Canadian investors. And now here is where it gets confusing.

Anson and West face share common stock and West face and K2 share office space, the proximity of these businesses to each other can't be ignored. Furthermore, Greg Boland (WestFace) and Shawn Kimel (K2 & Associates) both make donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, making it likely that the pair are if nothing else associated with each other publicly. Barington/Hilco signed off on the acquisition of Esco Marine Inc, and guess who has high interest invested in Hilco- Shawn Kimel of K2& Associates.

How Hilco Connects

Hilco Redevelopment Partners was one of the parties set to acquire, restart, and operate Esco Marine Inc. Hilco was in agreement with Callidus Capital to turn the business around. The plan was to have Hilco providing the industrial asset monetization and Callidus providing a loan facility. Hilco used one of its subsidiaries, HRP Brownsville for operations and as part of the agreement made with Callidus, HRP would receive USD 35 million. Callidus was set to retain and realize on all of Esco Marine Assets.

Upon the acquisition of ESCO by Hilco, a great deal of stock and any potential returns was lost to Callidus and directly sent to K2 & Associates, AKAK Shawn Kimel. Knowing what we know about the closeness of Kimel and Boland, it seems likely that the two were in contact with one another.

