The Case for Gary Sanchez as DH against Minnesota

The New York Yankees have arrived to baseball’s post season party a year earlier than expected. After watching Aaron Judge strike out often at the end of the 2016 season no one could see him hitting 52 home runs before it all ended this year. And there were skeptics, and rightfully so, about Gary Sanchez’ performance for the Yankees at the end of last season. Add in Aaron Hicks, Starlin Castro and Luis Severino to the list of questions heading into 2017. However, they’ve all proven they can handle the pressure of New York and prepare for the American League Wild Card game against the Minnesota Twins.

In a one game take all format the Yankees have one issue they’ll need to deal with. That is who to put behind the plate to receive Luis Severino’s pitches. In an ideal world you’d go with Gary Sanchez who crushed 33 home runs and drove in 90 runs while playing in 122 games this season. He’s also batted over .300 in September making him the obvious choice.

Now lets take a look at the defense. As the old saying goes, pitching and defense wins championships. If you use the eye test and are deciding to go with your best defense Austin Romine would be behind the plate for the Bombers in the Wild Card game. The bat is not nearly as good as Sanchez but the glove is far superior. Joe Girardi can use Sanchez as the DH getting the benefit of his offensive prowess without having to watch him run after pitched balls that hit the dirt before his glove. Considering Luis Severino throws his slider thirty five percent of the time it’s a pretty good bet a few of those will be difficult to block. In high pressure situations with runners on base or on third base in a tight game you need someone behind the plate that will block the ball and keep it in front of him. We’ve also seen situations where Sanchez has had trouble catching a fastball which will hit off his glove and go to the backstop.

Runs are usually at a premium in the playoffs. Over the last five post seasons, runs scored in the playoffs, with the exception of 2015 where they were about the same, have been down between one and two runs per game from the regular season. For this reason alone it is important to put your best defense on the field. Again, this is for one game so you can make it to the divisional round.

Gary Sanchez has been behind the plate for 53 passed wild pitches which is second among catchers in the majors. He is first tied for first among catchers with 16 passed balls and 13 errors. Conversely, Austin Romine committed one error this season and was charged with 4 passed balls.