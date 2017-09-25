The Cast of 'Queen Sugar' Joins Panel for Urbanworld Film Festival 2017

Let’s admit, we’ve all shed a few tears and pictured Kofi Sir—ooops, I mean Ralph Angel—proposing to us by the midseason finale of the TV series, Queen Sugar. Some more than others, sure. Episode eight of season two left us hangin’ to say the least.

Luckily, the cast of Queen Sugar appeared at the 2017 Urbanworld Film Festival in NYC. There was a sneak preview of episode nine, and a Q&A cherry on top of the sugar cake. See what I did there?

Prepare for “lots of good, juicy stuff,” Ava DuVernay says, and even more variances in the plotline. The season is fueled by conflicts that happen to haunt the everyday man—making the show one of a kind—and exposes the scraggy edges of both new and old ages. It is hard to imagine the show on a fictional scale when every scene feels like a page ripped out of a personal journal. Consequently, I became curious of the actors and their personal take away from the episodes leading up to Yet Do I Marvel, which will air on October 3, and here’s what they had to say:

Nicholas Ashe: It's really strange to see what you write manifest onscreen because what you may think is going to happen, they actors can bring more or less than that. So it makes you become more specific and lay a foundation that can only be built upon. But if you write passionately, if you write honest work that influences our times, you'll make magic regardless. Rutina previously and said, "you don't need a lot of money to do this." I mean, you need some [laughter] money to get it off the ground, but you don't need too much money to celebrate the stories of people who look and love like you.

Kofi Siriboe: I learned that it starts with yourself. Identity is everywhere. Every character [in the series], beyond the relationships that they are exploring, family members, romances, all of that stuff only grows or expands based off the relationship they have with themselves.

Omar Dorsey: Depending on how far you are in your career, when you start out, you sort of have to take whatever they give you. But to build a good career, to sustain a career, you have to start turning things down. I do it on a daily basis. Like, daily. I get offered things all the time and I just say “no” because I want my kids to be proud of me. I want to leave a legacy, so when people study black film and black television in the 21st century, I want my name to be in the books.

Nicholas Ashe: Queen Sugar has definitely made me feel more empowered and responsible with my art. Even being here at Urbanworld—I wrote a film that chronicles the black experience that we often suffer in silence. This program is so amazing because it gives voice to the voiceless and that's what I want my art to do for the rest of my career. Queen Sugar has been a blessing, it has lessened my fear of judgment of failure as an artist.

Rutina Wesley: Being silent when one must speak is the slow death of freedom. Nova says that. So I feel like in festivals like [Urbanworld], giving voice to the voiceless so to speak, there is a sense of freedom coming here and having your project seen by the people that come to the festival and then have them critique it in a way that’s constructive and empowering. It’s just inspiring for young filmmakers, old and new, to keep working, keep creating.

When Nova says, "People like you with power talking in rooms like this with hors d'oeuvres is how the world gets carved into little pieces," I just had to ask Rutina about her similarities with the character she plays...

Rutina Wesley: Nova drives me crazy. I’m still learning every day about her. The fact that she’s comfortable in her own skin, the fact that she walks across the room with tattoos and piercings on her body. She walks as if no one is watching. That’s what caught me. She was 37. And I was about to be 37. I was like “this feels a lot like me, but I don’t know.” [Laughter] I love that you can’t pin her down. I love that she’s incredibly layered and textured.

Dawn-Lyen Gardner also shares insight on her similarities with Charley:

Dawn-Lyen Gardner: I think what I loved about “Charley” when I first read the script was actually a scene that we never even shot; it never made it into the first episode. There’s a scene in her bathroom, it was the first time you were going to meet her, where she is basically without any makeup. She has glasses on and she sort of takes a look at herself in the mirror and puts it all on. And I love that there was a woman before the armor. Then, by the end of that episode when she’s on that basketball court, you see who that woman is. And that was so exciting to me. To be able to feel who that woman is behind the armor. Who she is before the role, before the perfection is in place. I think that is what I continue to lead into; all those imperfections. I think now we see her confronting some shadow parts of herself, things that you wouldn’t know were there. I think those parts of her, the need for self-care, the need for support, those are moments that I really relate with in life. I think that as black women we tend to rely on ourselves to be extremely self-reliant, and it’s very difficult to admit vulnerability and fragility. And those are the parts of her that I really enjoy unpacking.

Ava DuVernay on the character she connects with the most...

Ava DuVernay: It's like asking your favorite brother or sister. You might have one, but you’re not going to say it; all the characters feel like family. I created and birthed all of these characters in their show form; I cannot pick. I don’t even remember what happens right now because you’re in this moment, but I’m already writing season three.

Insert: Drop mic.