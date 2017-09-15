The CFDA New York Fashion Week chatbot is your ticket to the front row!

As a former Conde Nast intern, I still get butterflies leading up to New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The shows, the tents, the parades of people rocking their best street style, the parties, the editors wearing unseasonably heavy coats and sweaters, and Eva Chen’s Instagram are all part of this magical two week carnival!

And now, thanks to the digitally savvy editorial team at the Council of Fashion Designer’s of America, everyone can get in on the action - or at least sound in the know!

“The opportunity to curate a Facebook Chat Bot during NYFW provided us with the opportunity to pioneer a new communication method and easily and directly connect with our followers worldwide as we continue to expand our digital presence to bring the excitement of American fashion to a wider audience. This innovate new platform adds to our recent digital initiatives such as broadcasting the CFDA Fashion Awards on Facebook Live, and enhancing our website. CFDA is pleased to grow our digital footprint with the new Facebook NYFW Chat Bot.”

The chatbot, accessible through CFDA’s Facebook page or Facebook Messenger’s Discovery portal, enables the most efficient and intelligent communication of information about CFDA designers and shows during New York Fashion Week. Within the bot, a user can access the schedules, brands, and designers participating in CFDA’s New York Fashion Week, as well as daily recaps and links to the latest street style and pictures from the runway.

“We are extremely proud to launch the CFDA’s first-ever chatbot in partnership with Headliner Labs, a New York City software platform company that specializes in highly intelligent and engaging chatbots that are accessed through Facebook Messenger,” says CFDA’s digital communications manager Emily Schultze. “The NYFW Bot provides the ultimate guide to the shows with information on the Official Schedule, more about participating CFDA members and any other questions you may have about the week. Just ask!”