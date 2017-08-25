The Challenge to Coexist

The somewhat recent leaks of the “Panama Papers” and the subsequent revelation that government officials, wealthy businessmen and other influential world players actively tried to hide information of their private wealth and avoid paying taxes through tax havens and fiscal paradises around the globe came as a shock to many people around the world. But why were people were surprised?

Did we expect the wealthy and powerful to feel some sort of allegiance, commitment or faithfulness to their home countries? Why should they if they live in a world where finance and money move freely around a borderless world? Did we think that they harbored some sort of connection or belonging to the communities where there companies operated? Businesses are almost always owned and managed by absentee owners whose only consideration regarding local conditions is how to find the cheapest source of labor to maximize profits.

Honestly, the Panama Papers shouldn´t have come as a surprise at all. Rather, it was just one more confirmation of the way in which our world is becoming increasingly depersonalized and disconnected from any sort of responsibility and commitment to any real, tangible place.

About two years ago, my sister and I both moved from places where we´d been living for a number of years. She and her new husband moved into a nice apartment in downtown, cosmopolitan Chicago, while my family and I moved onto an abandoned farm in the mountains of rural El Salvador. To get to her apartment, my sister takes an elevator 11 stories up. To get to our farm, we slide down close to eleven stories of a mud bank. Yet despite these differences, we both have shared in the unique experience of trying to make community and find ways to truly belong to our new places.

As we´ve settled in to our new homes, we´ve both felt the need to belong to a place, to the people that we share that place with, and to have our actions be accountable to the reality of that shared community. In essence, we´re trying to create a lifestyle that values community and that goes against the pseudo-ethics of those revealed in the Panama Papers. Whereas the financial elite of our world neglect any sort of connection to a place that might disrupt their capital flows or put limitations on the ridiculous rate of return of their investments, our idea of community is one where we actively choose to have our lives and livelihoods shaped by the reality of the place we´ve chosen as home.

For almost all of history, the idea of community has been geographical. You made community with those who were physically closest to you; those who lived in your vicinity, your neighbors, and the people you shared your survival with. There wasn´t really any choice in the matter.

In today´s globalized, mobile, technology-driven world, things have changed for those with access to that technology, mobility and the supposed perks of globalization. You can find community outside of your geographical place. In fact, most people don´t know their physical neighbors, but can find folks that share their interests, their uniqueness, and even their quirkiness. You can make community of like-minded people. You can fashion a community to your own liking.

My sister and I have debated at length over the pros and cons of this modern-day form of making community. She reminds me that it lends itself to more open-mindedness and to perhaps more acceptance of diversity and that it helps folks embrace their uniqueness. It abets a healthy self-esteem when you can find people like you, and thus allows our world to grow in diversity which is a good thing.

But at the same time, I think it can also lead to a greater polarization; a sort of partitioning of society into groups of like-minded people. Instead of being challenged to accept your “physical/geographical” neighbors, one simply can avoid them in the search for others more like us. Instead of confronting the difficult task of co-inhabiting or co-existing with others who are different than us and have differing values and traditions and interests, we can find people who we don´t have much to argue about with.

My sister recognizes that the gentrification and racial separation of communities is testament to this tendency, and that this arises from the systemic fears and barriers that limit connections to people of other races and backgrounds. When we have the ability to choose to create our community outside of the boundaries of our physical/geographical places, then we´re always going to run into the temptation of searching for people that are like us. This may even be a subconscious thing, as we may tend to migrate towards those who look and act most like us.

Of course, small communities aren´t exactly always the most racially diverse places either, and many times they are renowned for overt racism and other forms of discrimination. My sister argues that the cosmopolitan life of urban places allows for a progressiveness that allows people to find commonalities across the divides of race, class, sexual orientation and the like. While I agree, I also think that the proximity of close communities can (or could) be a stimulus to help us bridge this racial divide, though the recent events in Charlottesville make me question whether tiki-torch bearing white supremacists are open to that possibility.

In a sense, it´s kind of a paradox. In our globalized, modern world, we´re surrounded by so much diversity and by people of different classes, races, religions, and sexual orientations. At the same time, however, we have the ability to create enclaves within this diverse society of people similar to us; or at least with those who share our mindset.

In places like where I live in rural El Salvador, there is less diversity and perhaps more overt racism (I cringe every time I hear my neighbors talk mockingly about the “Indians” in neighboring Guatemala). However, the supposed “privileges” of modern society (mobility, technology, globalization) haven´t completely taken hold or displaced the more historical forms of making community. There are no clubs or Facebook groups, and in order to make friendships, we are forced to make an effort to get to know our physical neighbors; to make community with them the best that we can, despite our differences.

When we´re forced to make community with those closest to us, there can also be a lot of parochialism, close-mindedness, senseless fighting and bickering, and discrimination against those that vary from the accepted norms. The ideal of learning to co-exist with those around us and accept ourselves in our differences, is just that…an ideal.

As acceptance of diversity grew, we came to believe that the only way to allow diversity to flourish was to insert ourselves into a globalized, technological, mobile world that allowed us to escape the limits of small, claustrophobic places. We came to believe, I think, that the only way to allow our diversity to flourish was through escaping the places that put limits on that diversity.

This may have caused more difficulties in how true community is actually formed. For that reason, many people remember with nostalgia their college friendships where proximity created community. Nonetheless, it also allowed for diversity to flourish.

My sister and I have come to the conclusion that our society needs the best of both worlds. We need the cosmopolitan mindset that accepts diversity and uniqueness and celebrates that diversity. But we also need to have our lives tied to a specific, geographical place. When we live in geographical places and have our lives and livelihoods affected by the particularities of that place, then we´re forced into the uncomfortable but necessary tasks of learning to co-exist; learning to tweak our own uniqueness and individuality so that it fits into to specifics of a community. At the same time, by embracing our uniqueness, our community´s must also learn to learn to accept us as we are.

Over the past 200 years in our industrialized world, everything was done to try and break any sort of economic connection to place. Distancing became the rule of the day: distance between producer and consumer, between our physical communities and our “jobs”; between our homes and our friends. But now, towns and cities all across the United States are beginning to construct new ideas of community.

There is a stronger emphasis on local business development, community supported agriculture and ethical product lines for merchandise. People are starting to realize where their food, clothes, household goods are originating from and they want to support localization in that sense. While it may be different than purely agrarian economies where you actually knew the faces and names of the farmers and the seamstresses and the shoe cobblers, the fact that people are supporting those businesses and farms closer to their homes is a huge step in reducing the enigma of shopping as well as creating at least some sense of community pride.