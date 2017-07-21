The Changing Face of National Identity

Who are you? It’s a pretty fundamental question.

For centuries personal identity has been bound up with a fixed concept of national identity: French farmer, African American, British subject.

But national identity is changing as a result of technology, economic shifts, and social attitudes. People’s sense of identity is today much more fluid and for many is now ‘up for grabs.’ The consequences are going to be profound.

Wesley Clark - Global Citizen Forum

Globalisation and technology have had a profound impact on how we see ourselves. More than 56% of people in recent survey identify themselves as ‘global citizens’. For the so-called Millennial generation (those born post 1990) the passport is less an immutable badge denoting identity, and more a means of travelling from a to b with the least hassle. And furthermore many Millennials would be quite comfortable switching nationality if it suited their interests, for example to secure work or a place to study.

Societies and communities are organising themselves and engaging with each other in new ways. Mums gather on Mumsnet to compare notes with kindred spirits. Gamers congregate around complex multiplayer games in virtual worlds. Workers transcend the limits of geography through Skype and WhatsApp.

The freedom with which we can move around in cyberspace and with which we can collaborate with others is starting to make nationhood, national identity and the rigmarole of visas, passports, and borders look increasingly out of date. Should we predict the imminent demise of the passport?

Armand Arton (centre), founder of the Global Citizen Forum

The paper passport has changed little in the past century. With one or two exceptions they are small coloured booklets (usually blue, burgundy, or green) with pages for visa and entry stamps. Some contain a chip and pin, and many make use of special dyes to foil forgers.

“The passport serves a dual function” says Armand Arton, founder of the Global Citizen Forum, an annual gathering of global citizens and governments, “on the one hand it’s purely functional, enabling border officials and others to verify a person is who he says he is. But passports are also a badge of national identity, denoting whether a person is British, American, Congolese and so on.”

At this year’s Global Citizen Forum in Montenegro global citizens, NGOs, and government leaders will meet to discuss the changing face of national identity. Many countries now offer citizenship in return for investment, and many are exploring how technology is changing emigration and immigration. It is a growth area.

And despite pessimism about the rise of populism, and shocks such as Brexit, Arton believes the future is bright “more and more people are on the move – for leisure and business, as well as because of instability at home. But thanks to good government and good diplomacy more people are free to travel visa free and without restrictions.”

Even where governments erect more barriers and controls technology is already helping to reduce the impact and stress of border crossing. In Dubai, for example, the technology firm ObjectTech is implementing hassle free border controls using scanning and biometric technology.

The Global Citizenship Forum - Growing in strength.

As the world comes to terms with new technologies and changing attitudes towards identity, there is going to be a need for public awareness and political debate about citizenship and identity. New government policies and international agreements on migration and national identity will need to be worked through.

A proper debate will be needed about impact of technology on privacy and freedom. Innovation and technology will transform how countries manage the flow of people across borders and using technologies such as Blockchain. And innovative philanthropy is breaking down barriers to help and connect those who might otherwise not feel they are citizens of the world.

Armand Arton believes now is the time to have these discussions, “thinkers and leaders are going to need come up with smart ideas about how the world’s population will congregate, work, travel and communicate in the future.”