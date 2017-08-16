The changing workforce and the way we communicate also has to change

Workforces have changed dramatically in past years. The traditional 9-5 hours and all staff under one roof model has change. Now a days we have more flexible workforce scenarios including

· Working from home

· Hot desk environments

· Remote workers

· Job shares

· Disperse workforce

The way in which we communicate needs to catch up with these changes. This needs to include more two-way communication and using a more balanced mixture of verbal, written and visual communications.

Communication channels are the means through which people in an organisation communicate.

Effective internal communication is vital to employee engagement and morale that ultimately leads to motivation, productivity, loyalty, and retention.

Face to Face verbal communication is the best and most effective form of communication. However, in order for a message to be memorable it is necessary for that message to be communicated via a verbal, written and also a visual form of communication.

Here are some communication channels grouped according to type of channel.

VERBAL

· Briefing sessions

· Town Hall meetings (all staff meetings)

· Focus groups

· Team Meetings

· Line managers one – one meetings

· Conferences

WRITTEN

· Email

· Intranet

· Newsletter

· Employee Survey

· Staff Magazine

· Memo

· Network Message (Computer Popup Message)

· Social Media and collaboration apps (Yammer, Facebook, Slack, etc)

·

VISUAL

· Video

· Posters

· Pull Up Banners

· Staff Magazine