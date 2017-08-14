A recent clash in a quiet college town in Virginia that left one dead, should awaken the world to the strategy of America’s new president. First, let’s review what happened in Charlottesville. Not since the Civil Rights Movement has neo-fascist units in America been so embolden and visible, and that was 60 years ago. The neo-fascist event, “Unite the Right” came out, with the assault rifles, Dixie flags, Nazi symbols, and torches to defend the statue of General Robert E. Lee. General Lee was the commanding officer of the Confederate Army during the American Civil War in the early 1860s and, in today’s terms, represents white-race supremacy. His statue was in danger of being taken down by liberal groups.

Confronting them were the anti-fascists protestors among whom was a small group of clergy that included the great African-American intellectual, Cornel West who said, “If it hadn’t been for the anti-fascists protecting us from the neo-fascists, we would have been crushed like cockroaches.” During the first hours different fronts and clashes, fist-fights, and name calling began but soon escalated until, in the afternoon, a man associated with the neo-fascists, employed a terrorist tactic by using his car as a lethal weapon and plowed into anti-fascists protestors injuring 19 and killing a 32 year old female, Heather Heyer.

Albin Lohr-Jones

What makes this especially significant for me is that I lived in Charlottesville after I transferred from Yale to the University of Virginia. I did this because I found far more intellectual freedom in Charlottesville than at Yale. During my years in Charlottesville, where I completed my PhD, I was active in protesting the war that George Bush started without justification. Beyond that, Charlottesville was a quiet progressive minded, middle-class town.

On occasion, I would invite my friends, Slavoj Zizek, Michael Hardt, Alain Badiou and other radical thinkers to the University in order to discuss important political events. I am still writing a book (with Alain Badiou) based on our talks we had there. In the American landscape, the University of Virginia represents the importance of the intellectual class, “the academy”, which was designed to hold in check other institutions in society like corporations from derailing liberal democracy through greed. Thomas Jefferson, the 3rd President of the USA, founded the University of Virginia in 1819 in hopes of crushing “…in its birth the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations, which dare already to challenge our government to a trial of strength and bid defiance to the laws of our country.”

Thomas Jefferson, Founder of the University of Virginia

The very existence of the University of Virginia, the site where the neo-fascists held their event, thus presents a contradiction. It was founded in order to hold in check tyrannical forces (like fascism and Wall Street) from hijacking democracy. Remember that Jefferson (a proponent of State-Rights) was in opposition to Hamilton (A Federalist) in early America because the latter wanted the USA to be a corporation based literally on Wall Street, New York City. The US Capital was based in Washington, D.C. in part because of this debate and was a geographic compromise between the rivaling interests of the South and the North.

After the South lost the Civil War, some southern folks would often say, “The South will rise again.” The significance of the Charlottesville killing of Heather Heyer is that the American neo-fascists, which normally side with a Southern states mentality of slave owning, Dixie Flag waving Confederates has now, under the Banner of Trump, united with the Billionaires of Wall Street. This represents a significant event in the history of America. An event that even Abraham Lincoln couldn't have imagined. And so, the South (at least in the minds of the neo-fascists) has arisen again and it’s called “Wall Street” and its flag is Dixie. The Stars and Bars that symbolically represents white supremacy and the Klu Klux Klan (KKK) has united with the untouchable class of the world’s richest elites.