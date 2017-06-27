'The Child,' A Conversation with Fiona Barton

Fiona Barton’s debut novel, The Widow, was an international sensation, spending seven weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. An award-winning British journalist who has worked for the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph, her second novel, The Child, has just been published.

The Child features Kate Waters, a journalist who is troubled by her newspaper’s emphasis on hastily written online content rather than probing investigative journalism. While razing an old neighborhood, construction workers discover the remains of a baby buried years earlier. Kate thinks finding the truth behind the baby’s story will put her byline back on the front page. She begins digging into the history of the working-class neighborhood where the baby was discovered and becomes entangled in the lives of two women, Emma and Angela. The search for answers to the buried child leads to a shocking conclusion.

Where did the idea for “The Child” come from?

The idea came from my days as a journalist. When I was working in the field, I was always looking for the next story. I read every magazine and each local newspaper, and sometimes there would be a story, or even a sentence in a story that made me think, What’s the story behind that story?

One story was about the discovery of the remains of a baby. I wondered why someone would do that. I also wondered who else might have known about it. The image of a baby being buried stuck with me and I used the same source in the novel—the idea of Kate seeing that story in a newspaper.

Kate Waters was featured in your first novel, “The Widow.” What made you decide to make her the protagonist in “The Child”?

When I wrote The Widow, I had no idea I would write more than one book, let alone a recurring character in a series. As I wrote The Widow, Kate elbowed her way to the front of the book. I realized having a journalist as a protagonist was quite useful because, unlike the police who are bound by many regulations, a journalist can be a lone wolf and be less constrained in investigating stories.

Also, the readers’ feedback showed they were interested and wanted to know more about her work and life, so Kate stayed on as the protagonist.

I assume Kate’s reaction to the “tsunami of online news” mirrors your own as a journalist for thirty-five years. Will you discuss that?

We share many of the same opinions about online news. It’s plusses include that people can read news online and contribute to it, if they so desire. But, its drawbacks derive from its need to fill a twenty-four hour day, which results in celebrity nonsense being packaged as so-called news.

Both your novels, “The Widow” and “The Child” have focused mainly on women and their dilemmas. Will you talk about that?

I was asked last week why I use such ordinary women as characters in my books. They tend to be relatively invisible people. I felt that many of the women I came across when I was a reporter where invisible until something drastic happened and everything changed in their lives. I’m afraid that most invisible people are women—the wife, or mother, the ones not really in the limelight, but they’re hugely affected by events. Until recently, most thrillers have featured women as corpses rather than as significant characters. I think there’s a very rich theme to be mined with women as characters, especially in what’s now called domestic noir.

“The Child” is your second novel. We often hear about challenges a writer faces after a successful first book. What challenges did you face writing this one?

[Laughter] I wrote the first book in a bubble. Nobody knew I was writing a novel, and it didn’t matter whether I wrote a chapter or a single sentence on a given day.

But with the second book, there were expectations and deadlines.

As a journalist, I always faced deadlines and wrote under pressure, and with The Child, I felt that same need to get things down on paper.

I must say when I wrote the last sentence of this book, I literally wept…partly out of relief that I got through it.

As a journalist, what led to your beginning to write fiction?

Reading books has always been my passion; and although I had given thought to one day writing a novel, while I was working as a journalist, I knew it would be impossible for me to try to do both because of the time commitment.

But in 2008, I began teaching and no longer had the demands and deadlines of an active journalist. The Widow was rattling around in my head, and I realized I was now liberated to try my hand at writing fiction.

How has your writing life changed since the publication of your first novel, “The Widow?”

I still have the same pattern: I write in the mornings, but I’ve stopped doing my teaching abroad and write on a full-time basis. Because I’m doing so much promotional touring, I decided to write full-time. It’s been a big step. I made a commitment to myself and to the craft.

My age has helped: if I was thirty-five, I might have thought twice about closing off all other avenues. But at sixty, I can do what I like, more or less [Laughter].

What’s coming next from Fiona Barton?

Kate will be returning for a third book. There’s no denying her. I’m cooking up some ideas and scenes and am still researching things before I start writing.

Congratulations on writing “The Child,” a novel with a propulsive narrative arc and insightful commentary on our rapidly changing world, especially the role of traditional journalism in today’s world of 24/7 news coverage.