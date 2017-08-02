The “Children Matter” and Starkey Hearing Foundation Exclusive Charity Event brought Gene Simmons, my tongue, Sophie Simmons, Rohan Marley and more

Photographer Daniel Gonzalez Liana Werner-Gray and KISS legend, Gene Simmons at the Bridgehampton Benefit for MATTER & The Starkey Hearing Foundation.

These days the people with an equal combination of work, rest and play, all in one day – seem to have it all. When we can balance being productive, not being stressed due to lack of sleep, plus having fun at the same time – we’ve hit the jackpot in life. That’s why I loved this charity event so much. It was a combination of all of these things. It was productive in that we raised funds for MATTER & The Starkey Hearing Foundation, and we can sleep well at night knowing that we did our best and gave it our all to help others – and in this case the children. And of course, it was so much fun. How could it not be with the incredible line up that attended and all the supporters of these two organizations!

Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for MATTER Sophie Simmons performs on stage during 'The Children Matter', an exclusive charity event benefiting MATTER & The Starkey Hearing Foundation presented by Bridgehampton Benefit at Southampton Arts Center on July 29, 2017 in Southampton, New York.

Good things are getting accomplished these days – it’s evident everywhere. On Saturday, July 29th, at the Southampton Arts Center in NY Sophie Simmons showed her wild side and rocked the stage once again as she performed 'The Children Matter', an exclusive charity event benefiting MATTER & The Starkey Hearing Foundation presented by Bridgehampton Benefit.

The talented singer/songwriter was joined by her father, KISS legend, Gene Simmons, wife Former Playmate of the Year, Shannon Tweed-Simmons and their son Nick Simmons. (I later saw Nick at the Watermill Center event – haha!) The Simmons Family have been long-time supporters and ambassadors for the non-profit MATTER.

The unforgettable evening was kicked off with energizing performance by, New York based Girl-band, The Janes, a fashion show featuring Holland's Next Top Model Winner, Kim Fenestra, and I opened the show wearing JuJa Active and alimenting a yoga pose on the runway. The Fashion Show also featured Pandemonium South Hampton, Kyle by Alene Too.

Photographer Daniel Gonzalez Liana Werner-Gray opens the Fashion Show with a yoga pose in JUJA Active

Photographer Daniel Gonzalez Liana Werner-Gray walks for Pandemonium South Hampton benefiting MATTER & The Starkey Hearing Foundation presented by Bridgehampton Benefit at Southampton Arts Center on July 29, 2017 in Southampton, New York.

America's Got Talent Finalist, Sal Valentinetti, serenaded the over 200 guests, in addition to a rare performance by Hellen Matsos. Before an inciting live auction, where Gene Simmons raised the donation bar, reminding us why we should be generous in giving to the next generation. I donated copies of my books “The Earth Diet” and “10-Minute Recipes” along with an anti-inflammatory remedy of Cryo sessions including full body cryo and cryo-facials from Cool Zone Cryo.

Vivian was the highest bidder in the auction for signed copies of “The Earth Diet” and “10-Minute Recipes” books along with a Cryo package from Cool Zone Cryo for MATTER and The Starkey Hearing Foundation. Photographed here with Geney Kim (Cool Zone Cryo) and Liana Werner-Gray.

Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for MATTER Artist Hulbert Waldroup and Gene Simmons auction off a piece for 'The Children Matter', an exclusive charity event benefiting MATTER & The Starkey Hearing Foundation presented by Bridgehampton Benefit at Southampton Arts Center on July 29, 2017 in Southampton, New York.

Being an organic-foodie of course I was euphoric to see That’s It bars on the tables at the event for guests to enjoy, one of the most popular fruit bars in the organic food industry with just two ingredients, for example, apple and apricot (no refined sugar or preservatives). It’s so important that people are able to nourish their bodies at these events while they are taking care of working to raise funds – we need that organic energy!

Brady Forseth (Executive Director of The Starkey Hearing Foundation) gave an impactful talk as usual about the difference we make when we contribute to The Starkey Hearing Foundation.

“Right now, there are children who are hungry. Children who do not have access to healthcare... children who cannot hear. You can be the difference in a child's life and organizations MATTER & The Starkey Hearing Foundation are the ones making

that difference." - Gene Simmons

I am so grateful to have been part of a momentous effort in raising critical funds towards saving lives & igniting healthier futures for kids around the world. This was my second year being involved with the Bridgehampton Benefit for Starkey Hearing Foundation. Last year the event was also attended by 50 Cent, DJ Irie, and Verne Troyer. Special thanks to the Event Coordinator Noe Brown.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN MATTER