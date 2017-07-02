The children of the Argentine repressors break their silence

When he got home after work, federal police officer Eduardo Kalinec became an affectionate father with his wife and daughters. The next day, he returned to his own: the systematic torture of people detained in various clandestine centers for their opposition to the Argentine dictatorship that left 30,000 missing between 1976 and 1983 . Kalinec, known as 'Doctor K', was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010. Now one of his daughters, Analía Kalinec, and other children of repressors have decided to break their silence and share their stories with society with a common purpose that Is summed up in the three words that symbolize the struggle of human rights in Argentina: memory, truth and justice .

Born in 1979, Analía Kalinec was one of the first to tell her story in 2009. But it was only a few weeks ago when several children of repressors decided that it was time to group their voices and publicly expose their overwhelming rejection of the barbarism in which His parents participated. It was born 'Disobedient Stories and Spelling Mischief', a Facebook page where several children of ex-military and former police are telling their experiences. To the initial group, formed by Analía Kalinec, Erika Lederer, Laura Delgadillo, Liliana Furio, Rita Vagliati and Martín Azcurra have joined in the last days more than 30 children (the great majority, women) who also want to raise their voice.

" I learned that my father participated in the dictatorship when my mother calls me and tells me that he is in prison ." Before that I had never connected him with the dictatorship, it is there (in 2005) when I make my existential break, "says Analía Kalinec To EL MUNDO in a long talk in which also Laura Delgadillo and Liliana Furio participate. After a period of "negation" of that reality, Analía gradually assimilated that the same father with whom she had lived a golden childhood ("we were like the Ingalls family, four obedient daughters, a mother housewife ..." ), Had been a torturer. In 2008, with the trial under way, the definitive rupture takes place: "It is a one way return route. We do not subscribe to the fact that this was a war.

The trigger of the formation of Disobedient Stories was the participation of the daughter of a celebrated genocide in the multitudinous march held in Buenos Aires last May 10 against a sentence of the Supreme Court that reduced the penalty to a repressor. This mobilization of citizenship promoted a law to curb the benefits to those convicted of crimes against humanity. Mariana D., the daughter of former police officer Miguel Etchecolatz, revealed in the digital magazine 'Amphibia' why she protested against her father that day and how it was the revulsion process that encouraged him to change his surname a few years ago.

Another daughter of a repressor, Erika Lederer, took the witness of Mariana and published in the same medium a shocking account of that 'stone of Sisyphus' with which, in his opinion, the descendants of the genocides. Erika's father, Ricardo Lederer, committed suicide in 2012 when justice was surrounded. During the dictatorship she had worked as an obstetrician for the clandestine maternity of the Campo de Mayo detention center. "We have the civic and human duty to give presence and memory," wrote Erika, for whom the reason for joining with other children of genocide should be "to provide information to relatives who still seek justice, grandchildren, and to mourn their dead" .

"People came and cried when they saw us"

The members of Disobedient Stories made their first public appearance as a collective on June 3 during the march called by the movement Ni Una Less against gender violence. "We were six people with banner. People came and cried when they saw us , " says Laura Delgadillo, daughter of a repressor of La Plata now deceased who was never tried. For Liliana Furio, veteran feminist activist whose father meets home life imprisonment, the choice of that day was not accidental: " It has a direct connection. The genocidal governments represent the criminal chauvinism ".

With the coming to power of Nestor Kirchner in 2003 buried the laws of impunity approved in the past and gave wings to justice for resumption of trials against members of the dictatorship. Cristina Fernández from Kirchner continued that policy during her two presidential terms (2007-2015). "If it had not been for those policies, I would never have known what my father did, it was a family secret," says Analía.

During those years the role of organizations such as Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo was also strengthened. Members of Disobedient Stories have already begun to build bridges with these human rights groups and have received messages of support from survivors of the dictatorship and children of the disappeared.