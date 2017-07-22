The Clinical Trial System in America is flawed in ways that are killing people

Way back when - in 1987, when I volunteered for one of the earliest studies looking for a cure or treatment for AIDS, I was in the midst of what I called ‘panic bodybuilding’ as I was taking every anabolic steroid I could get my hands on, training twice a day for 2 hrs a session in the gym, and eating over 800 grams of Protein and 10,000 total calories a day. Motivated, at first, by the determination not to die a wasted ghost of a man when I got sick with AIDS, and after a few months of remarkable strength and size gains, the switch flipped, and suddenly I could no more make myself skip a workout than I could stop breathing. Its interesting, but steroids were not yet on the radar as an addictive drug, so there were no questions on the intake form for the study of DDc + AZT(which I was already taking). Both were given every 4 hours, and at very high doses.

Along with the side effects everyone felt, I had a rather unique problem as about a month into the study, all of my joints froze, and despite the request that I just get through that side effect because the virus really hated the drug(DDC) in the test tube, I requested to be taken off of the drug and within about a week, my joints were once again working, or so I thought. As luck would have it, DDC continued to cause my immune system to attack and destroy my cartilage - everywhere, which my love of exercise and working out only served to exacerbate. Fast forward to 2002, when I started to have serious issues with standing and walking and I had noticed that despite working out harder than most of my peers, I could not get any stronger, and my joints were killing me.

1n 2004, after exhausting every available non-surgical treatment, I had the first of many operations to try to repair what had happened to my spine. I finally called the NIH, and after shocking the doctor who ran this study back in ‘87 by my mere presence on the phone - I am the sole survivor of that study’s cohort - I arranged to visit then for a ‘catch-up workup’ and to see if they had any ideas about what I might do to make things better. I learned then that my spine was 7 inches shorter than it had been when I last visited the NIH, which explained a lot including why I was so often out of breath. My lungs now had 40% of the space they once had to expand. I knew that my visit was being funded by dollars from my doc’s discretionary monies, not by the study dollars. So, I asked him if the study ever funded following people post study - either those that had to leave because of their inability to tolerate the drug or the rest who were well enough to continue, but, the study had to be stopped for exceeding the allowed toxicity limits? It seemed perfectly logical to me - and to him - that they would want to follow the volunteers if the drug was exceedingly toxic to make sure that each person’s life returned to normal after the study.

Well, as I thought more and more about this, I became determined to do my best to change a system that allows the drug companies to just move on regardless of the damage they did to the people who volunteered to help them make sure that their proposed drug not only works, but is relatively harmless. I am even more dedicated to ensuring that these companies take responsibility for what the put into people when anyone in their studies is dismissed because of an onerous reaction to their ‘medication. We potentially saved them millions in legal costs and public embarrassment when one of these study drugs is kept from being sold to the public. They owe it to all volunteers to fund post study follow-on exams and treatment if it is required. The docs at NIH, people I put in my hero category, agreed and filed the first of what I hope will be an avalanche of complaints with the FDA about a drug already taken off of the market that did significant harm to the study participants. If you have been in a study and suffer negative consequences from it, I want to hear from you - as is said in many situations - I can’t but we can change things for study volunteers to be. Clinical trials are essential in the production of safe and effective drugs. One need only look at me to see what can happen if we fast track things recklessly.

got to the the plight of mobility impaired people. On one hand it was quite shocking, on the other it forced me to slow down and start dealing with some of life’s challenges for myself and others. I was in and still am in so much pain at times, I find it hard to stay positive about much of anything, but I manage. The point of my rather long intro here is to point out just how dangerous giving unproven medications to terminally ill patients is. I am the sole survivor from that study in 87, and if I had a choice of not entering that particular study again, knowing what I know now, I would have picked a different study.