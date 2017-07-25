The Clorox Secret To Success

Oracle’s CX Factor

If you’ve ever hosted a BBQ, you’ve probably used Clorox products. If you’ve ever had chapped lips, Clorox might have provided you some relief. If you care for a cat, you’ve likely purchased Clorox products that make both of your lives easier. With a seemingly endless array of consumer products and a 100+ year track record, the family of Clorox brands have been household names for generations.

Clorox produces everything from cleaning products to popular sauces. Products like KC Masterpiece barbeque sauce, Burt's Bees chap stick, Brita water filters, Glad trash bags, Kingsford charcoal, and Fresh Step cat litter are just a few of the brands that Clorox brings to the stores around the world.

But how exactly does a 104 year-old company that has traditionally had limited contact with its buyers create a customer experience that is lauded as innovative and cutting edge?

To find out, I travelled to the Clorox Company headquarters in Oakland, CA to meet with Doug Milliken, VP of Digital Experience Transformation, to discuss how Clorox is forging new paths to interact with their customers and create stellar experiences that engender an enviable level of brand loyalty.

Here are three essential insights into Clorox’s customer experience programs and strategies.

#1: Create Unique Experiential Solutions

“We define [customer experience] as how we take the product experience and extend that to more interactions with the consumer. This is really a new idea in consumer packaged goods companies. Traditionally we didn’t really have to think in terms of experiences because we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to create experiences with consumers.”

Traditionally speaking, consumer packaged goods companies have had minimal contact with their customers as the vast majority of their products are sold by third party stores.

Digital technology has permanently altered that dynamic, allowing for Clorox to innovate creative experiences directly with customers online.

A prime example of this comes through the company’s Soy Vay brand. Clorox recognized that cooking is a hands-on event which leaves peoples’ fingers quite messy, making it difficult to scroll through a recipe on a tablet or mobile device without first washing and drying their hands.

Dubbing this phenomenon “chicken fingers,” Clorox introduced the first voice-activated website with SoyVay.com. Here, visitors can use the website in the same manner as Siri or Amazon’s Alexa by asking it to read recipe steps aloud so that they can cook uninterrupted.

This is a prime example of a company introducing an experiential solution to consumer needs that pairs perfectly with the company’s product offerings.

#2: Evolve Beyond a Product Company

“I think we are increasingly a technology company because data and technology runs marketing today. We are in a way, a publishing company because we need all this content to meet all the different needs consumers have during the day. So at the core and historically we’re a product company, but we increasingly need to be a data company, a technology company, and a publishing company.”

Clorox is keenly aware of the vast array of consumer needs that must be met in today’s highly-competitive marketplace; simply producing a great product isn’t enough anymore.

Doug breaks consumer needs into three categories: Functional needs, informational needs, and entertainment needs.

Fresh Step cat litter perfectly exemplifies how Clorox is meeting all of these needs as it relates to their products. Customers want cat litter that doesn’t produce foul odors, and Clorox delivers on that front with its assortment of litters.

But customers also need information about cat-related topics outside of which litter is best for their cat. They may want to inquire about the best kind of cat for them, the advantages and disadvantages of an indoor cat versus an outdoor one, and other crucial questions. That’s where content marketing further serves the needs of customers by supplying them with relevant information.

Finally, everyone wants more entertainment; hence the endless amount of cat videos online. That’s where Clorox’s social channels, like its Instagram page, enters the mix. Here, customers can find a variety of endearing and enjoyable videos and images; cats included.

This shows that Clorox understands the need to evolve into all-around consumer experience company in order to be profitable in the digital age. In order to maintain growth, brands must develop exciting products or services while also becoming publishers, technology firms, media companies, and anything else that customers need your business to be.

#3: Follow the Customer’s Lead

“How does a 100-year-old company stay relevant? For us it’s actually fairly simple: We’re what we call consumer first. So as the consumer moves, we move. Usually what the consumer has a problem and they’re looking for a solution. And so then our job is to come up with creative solutions to their problems.”

Much in the same way that brands must evolve to serve more than a singular need, companies must also mature their products to meet the changing needs of consumers. All too often, business owners fall in love with their products and fail to acknowledge that their products are falling behind in the marketplace.

Clorox, on the other hand, recognizes how consumer behaviors are changing, and alters its offerings to meet those demands.

Clorox disinfecting wipes mirror this philosophy. Before the wipes were created, Clorox realized that people’s cleaning habits were changing drastically as they wanted to spend their time more efficiently by cleaning with the flow of their life, rather than carving up specific cleaning times.

The company recognized this and developed the widely-used grab-and-go disinfectant wipes that are now commonplace.

In more recent history, Clorox noted the surge in scented products across categories. Using that logic to anticipate where consumers were going next, Clorox introduced scented garbage bags by combining forces with its Glad and Febreeze brands, thus eliminating the problem of smelly garbage.

Clorox might be one of the few brands that has been able to stand the test of time, but that doesn’t mean that they are out of ideas or hanging back from the front lines of customer experience innovation. The company’s use of digital strategies and creative product development has enabled Clorox to meet its customers on a variety of fields. It is this dexterity and forward-thinking that will surely continue to fuel Clorox’s growth and success.