The Coming Out Story I Never Expected To Write

I’ve read stories from many youths who say they always knew they were attracted to the same sex, or that they figured it out at a young age. I’m not one of them. I had practically no idea until one afternoon in sixth grade I was tasked with meeting new girls in our class. I began to wonder: Why wasn’t I looking at girls the same way as my friends? And why was I sometimes seeing men more attractive than girls? My heart rate quickened, I was nervous, everything was new to me and my mind spun until a final thought surfaced: This is what it means to be gay.

Only it couldn’t be. I was the All-American kid, or so I told myself – average grades, never in trouble, bright future, well-respected by my peers and teachers. Day after day, as time progressed, stories grew more common on the nightly news. Gay men being tortured, executed, made fun of and an enormous amount of boys and girls committing suicide over being excluded by their family. Seeing drag queens and men dressed in skimpy attire and thinking to myself: Get me out of here so I can watch another TV program.

It was evident - I just didn’t fit the stereotypes of gay men. I didn’t flail my arms or didn’t dress in feminine clothing. I was a game show addict as far back as elementary school. When I was younger and would attend half days, my dad and I would watch The Price Is Right, while eating Ramen Noodle soup. I remember the days like it was yesterday. I also had early crushes on girls, even inviting one over for Macaroni & Cheese when I was in third grade. Her name was Sarah. We still occasionally talk.

My confidence would swell each time I convinced myself that I liked a girl – and it would crater when a guy provoked a much stronger, more instinctive response. I searched for loopholes. What if I’d rather sleep with an attractive member of the opposite sex than an ugly member of my own? Would that make me straight, or at least straight enough? Maybe I could find a masculine straight girl -- someone with short hair, androgynous features and a fondness for guys’ clothing. Was that the trick? I tried that – it didn’t work.

Eventually, I learned how to compartmentalize. I didn’t have to spend all day fighting my urges; I could just ignore them in public and acknowledge them in private, fleeting moments. I missed high school prom on purpose. I was bullied in high school and the last thing I wanted was to have someone criticize me for who I really was.

By the time I got to my senior year in high school, I’d buried my secret so deep that I barely thought about it when I was with my new friends. It was contained. Well, mostly. My outlet was online chat rooms, and I kept strict rules: Never give my real name, never give out a phone number, never show a real picture of myself, and always use a fake email address. There could be no paper trail. This worked until my junior year, but my curiosity grew: Maybe I could arrange to meet someone. Just once. Someone I was sure I’d never, ever see again. It didn’t matter where I met someone, I just wanted to explore my true feelings and try dating. Friendships grew and fell apart – each time learning more about myself, what I really wanted in life.

It wasn’t long before I considered possibly having a male companion. I worried that I would have my heart broken since I was the kind of guy who always wore his heart on his sleeve. I worried that I would be judged constantly and wouldn’t be accepted in my family. It seemed as if my friends knew everyone -the Hartford area never felt any smaller. I had spent summers traveling to see family in various parts of the country. The trips were short, but with each trip and seeing the horizon from the airplane window, I knew this was my life and I would make my own destiny. Between summers, I caught a break I’m still grateful for – the chance to open an online retail company that would provide me with great insight and direction for my career. It was the perfect way to break into my love for entrepreneurship: I began to develop a vision for my future.

I didn’t date girls, but my work life – weird hours, two jobs -- provided a good cover. If anyone outside of my normal friendship circle asked me about my love life, I told them that my love life was non-existent; if anyone inside my friends asked about my love life, I told them I was having fun but that there was nothing serious. I almost came to pride myself on my deception. I began to find beauty in nature and was always friendly. I made it a point to always say hi to people who would pass me in the park. When a female runner stopped me one fall evening and stated that she wished her daughter could have the opportunity to meet me, I felt confused. I patted myself on the back: I was the guy I’d always wanted to be – kind and generous.

But my curiosity overtook I would I just put the memory of meeting new people in the ever-expanding gay compartment, and went back to living my “straight” life.

I became comfortable emailing and talking on the phone. So much for not leaving a paper trail. Misleading my friends came to feel not so natural. Missed connections continued to come and go and I had nothing memorable to show from it.

My work life and love for entrepreneurship allowed me to stay close to my family in Connecticut, where I continued my Internet habits. But I discovered that I'm picky -- at least 95 percent of my online conversations would end without any meeting or just fizzle out. I began to understand my expectations if I was going to meet someone. If someone exhibited stereotypical gay behavior, it would spark my own fear of exposure. There was nothing more of a letdown then talking to someone on the phone and being greeted with a flamboyancy.

By my 23rd birthday in April of 2013, my limited online world was becoming predictable, the same stale email addresses and profiles over and over again. I told friends my new plan was to stay single until I was over 50, at which point I’d need a wife to call the ambulance when I’d inevitably slip in the shower. It was a joke, I guess.

Missed connections became the norm and the fear crept back: What if I end up alone? As I questioned the security of my companionship, I reestablished my old comfort zone with ease. I was straight during the day while spending my nights thinking about dating a guy.

You may be wondering why I was so afraid. It’s 2013, after all, and I live in New England, surrounded by a social and professional setting, which included gay people. It's not like I come from a morally judgmental family; I never feared my parents or other relatives turning their backs on me. But 12 years of fear and hang-ups can be hard for a person to shake.

My friends were confused about me, but I’d throw them off my trail by embracing the persona of a cynical, slightly neurotic fatalist. My buddies would urge me to approach an attractive girl at a bar, and I’d tell them it wouldn’t be worth it – not when I was liable to wake up with a commitment – or having to break someone’s heart. Friends would try to set me up with girls and I’d remind them that most marriages quickly devolve into loveless, soul-crushing arrangements. They didn’t think I was interested in any kind of relationship – straight or gay.

In a way, I can't even explain why I kept this part of myself private for so long. But whenever I would contemplate a change, I would think back to my youth, and the fathers, teachers, and coaches who had been my adult role models, all of the old-fashioned family men. How could I possibly be so different? Somehow breaking the norm of having a husband and wife just didn’t sit well with me. I could either continue to be in denial about myself or make a change to satisfy my life.

It sometimes hurts to think how long I was in denial for – how long I kept letting myself down – thinking I would mysteriously go to sleep and wake up a completely different person. The following year I decided that it was best to take a break from meeting new people. It was just what I needed, I figured – a chance to work through my issues on my own, then come back to the dating scene when I was finally ready. It was tough leaving my friends behind, but it didn’t feel final. In the back of my mind, I knew someone special was out there for me - it was just a matter of time before we found each other.

And that was my fatal error. Things began to make sense - believing on some level that I had to worry about being judged and criticized for who I really was, by those who loved me the most. I was in denial about who I was for 12 years, living a lie about who I really was. It wasn't who I wanted to be - but who I was born to be from birth. I was starting to realize just how much time had passed - and the connections I had passed up on over the years.

It wasn't until one evening when I was out running that I got the urge to let me family know who the real Justin was. When I got home that night, I composed a long message, one that I would use in case I couldn't speak for myself. So I made no apologies for who I was - I just informed them that I was the same person at the end of the day. I explained that it was the main reason for being bullied in high school. To my defense, would I want to be bullied if I could avoid it? No! Who wouldn’t want to follow the norm?

I hate what I had put myself through, and I hate that I deprived myself of any chances to have a different life, meeting people when the opportunity arose. As the sadness and finality set in, my instinct was to play back my footsteps in my mind -- all the little ways I let myself down. Regret is one thing I’ve always done well - and promise no more.

But this time I stopped myself. There weren’t a thousand little reasons why things had ended up like this. There was one big one. If I couldn’t stand up to the fear that had gripped me since high school, regret and despair would become my permanent condition.

So I junked the old cop-out about waiting until I was in a relationship to come clean, and one by one I sat down with friends, family, and co-workers and let them know the real story about me. Some conversations were quick, others were more involved, but all of them felt good. One buddy listened to me, cracked a few jokes, and then started talking about basketball. “You’re still going to be the Justin who’s obsessed with UCONN?” he asked. "Of course," I responded.