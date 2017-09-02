The Confederacy: a poor symbol of small government

Love of the confederacy has recently been much in the news, as white supremacist march carrying its symbols, neo-Nazis bemoan the removal of monuments, and some conservatives claim that their admiration arises from love of their heritage rather than racism.

In the 21st century United States, the confederacy is both historic event and modern symbol, and those two have become tangled and confused. In our cultural moment, the Confederacy serves as a racist symbol, both explicitly for white supremacists and implicitly, for those who feel nostalgia for the lost world of southern plantation belles and happy slaves (as depicted in the classic paean to the old south, Gone with the Wind). Modern American confederate envy denies that the Civil War was about slavery. This patently false claim is bolstered by assertion that most white southerners did not own slaves; this fact is correct, but the meaning drawn from it is not. War came because the southern states said they would withdraw from the Union if the Republican Party, with its platform opposing the expansion of slavery into the territories, won the Presidency. Despite these threats, Lincoln eked out a victory; eleven southern states seceded; Lincoln’s government declared the Union inviolate and these states in rebellion; and the war began. Defending the expansion of slavery was the reason for secession, and blocking secession was the reason for war. The Civil War started over the expansion of slavery and ended with slavery declared unconstitutional. In both cause and consequence, this war was very much about human bondage.

Confederate lovers also see the rebel cause as expressing opposition to the federal government. A war fought against the U.S. government would seem as good a symbol as one could find of anti-government sentiment. Certainly fighting and losing a bloody Civil War prompted animosity toward the north and the federal government. As late as the 1980s (and for all I know up until today) southerners visited Lancaster, Ohio, in order to spit on Sherman’s grave: his march wrought devastation and became a symbol of the brutality of the conflict.

Yet the Confederacy as a symbol of anti-government works less well when we consider the Confederate States of America themselves. The government of the Confederacy, far from objecting to the poser of the central government in the United States, aimed to recreate that government exactly. When the Confederate States gathered to write their own constitution, delegates largely followed the U.S. Constitution; their only notable alteration came when they explicitly protected slavery. Otherwise the U.S. Constitution served as their template. By replicating the original constitution on most points, the Confederacy endorsed the extent of federal power in the U.S. government. They did not devolve power to states, creating a weaker central government that would leave more decision-making to the local communities. Southern plantation owners who carried the south into war and who created and led the Confederacy had no fear of a strong federal government, as long as they could control it to achieve their own goals, including the continuation of human bondage. When they created their own, the Confederacy aimed at a producing a central government just as strong and as centralized as that of the United States. Efforts to use the Confederacy as a symbol for small government, like the effort to deny its origins in the aim to protect slavery, get their facts wrong.