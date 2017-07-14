The Confessions of a Wonder Woman: Interview with Connie Nielsen

Connie Nielsen lights up the screen with an eclectic bevy of film roles. She was born in Frederikshavn, Denmark, to a mother who worked as an insurance clerk, and a father, Bent Nielsen, who was a bus driver. Nielsen began her acting career working alongside her mother on the local revue and variety scene. At 18, she headed to Paris to continue her pursuit of acting, which led her to further work and study in Rome and Milan.

It was Nielsen's portrayal of "Princess Lucilla", opposite Russell Crowe's Maximus in Ridley Scott's Academy Award-winning Gladiator (2000), which first garnered a mass appeal. She won Best Actress Awards from the Danish Academy Awards and from the San Sebastian Film Festival for her role in the Danish drama Brothers (2004) (aka Brothers), which was released by Focus Features and IFC Films. She then appeared in the World War II epic The Great Raid (2005) opposite Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Fiennes and James Franco for director John Dahl and produced by Miramax; the dramatic thriller Return to Sender (2004) directed by Bille August, which premiered at The Toronto Film Festival in 2004; and the black comedy The Ice Harvest (2005) with John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton and Randy Quaid, directed by Harold Ramis for Focus Features. In 2003, Nielsen starred as an industrial spy in a corporate war in the critically acclaimed suspense thriller Demonlover (2002), directed by Olivier Assayas and co-starring Chloë Sevigny and Gina Gershon. Her other lead roles range from The Hunted (2003) by director William Friedkin (with Tommy Lee Jones and Benicio Del Toro; to Basic (2003) by director John McTiernan (opposite John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson); to One Hour Photo (2002) where she starred opposite Robin Williams; to Mission to Mars (2000) opposite Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins and Don Cheadle; to The Devil's Advocate (1997) starring Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves.

Nielsen has received a Best Actress Award from the Empire Awards for her role in Gladiator (2000), and has given unforgettable performances as a German heroin junkie in Permanent Midnight (1998) opposite Ben Stiller and as an unmatronly Texas mother in Rushmore (1998) opposite Bill Murray. Other film credits include Innocents (2000) (aka The Innocents) opposite Jean-Hugues Anglade, Voyage (1993) with Rutger Hauer and Eric Roberts.

I talked with Nielsen about her latest film projects The Confessions and Wonder Woman.

Loren Kleinman (LK): Roberto Andò, Director, The Confessions told an audience before the premiere at the Karlovy Vary film fest, “‘The Confessions’ was born from a feeling of dissatisfaction toward how the power is handled.” How do dissatisfaction and order play a role in The Confessions? How does Andò illustrate these qualities in your particular character?

Connie Nielsen (CN): Expectations and assumptions about power, and its air of infallibility, are upended when the leader of the IMF dies under mysterious circumstances. The film has its characters suspended around what is allowed to become known and the search for answers - and scapegoats - revealing an order, which is concerned mainly with its own self preservation, and a system that eschews moral concerns - a reference to the outcomes of its policies which may not be the result of democratic systems. Claire and a monk played by Tony Servillo each inhabit a chosen loneliness - a retreat from the world so that they can observe it, and find peace from it.

LK: Can you talk about how The Confessions explores the relationship between power, dissatisfaction with power, and control in the current international climate?

CN: While we were shooting we were very conscious of the Greek debacle and the suffering of people watching their economy forcibly shrinking by a quarter. It was clear that a certain dogma was dictating the conditions by which the Greeks were now living and that they seemed to have little say in the policies they had voted to obtain - because their leaders seemed unable to effect these under the punishing economic conditions imposed on them.

LK: Your character Claire Seth is an acclaimed children’s book writer. What’s the relationship between writing and confession?

CN: The act of writing can be a form of release - a confession performs the same action: putting your inner life on the page or into the hands of a trusted person releases tensions and sheds light on what often seems hidden until spoken, or written

LK: What role does writing play in the unveiling of secrets in The Confessions? How does Claire Smith work to uncover truth?

CN: Observation, - listening, intuiting and sensing - uncovers the attempts of secrecy - the writer and the monk use some of the same tools in uncovering the truth

LK: What is the price of confessing in The Confessions?

CN: The price of confessing is to be confronted with the truth of who you are - you have to bear your faults, your frailties.

LK: I have to ask, how does your role in Wonder Woman intersect with your role in The Confessions? Do the characters share any vulnerabilities?

CN: Claire and Hippolyta have both been hurt and betrayed, and have created a world in which they determine the shape of their lives. But to stay safe they both need to exercise control - ultimately that may be a weakness. True strength lies in openness and working in concert with people and events

LK: If you could write a children’s book as Claire Smith based on a lesson learned from The Confessions, what would it be about and what would the title be?

CN: The Children Who Took Over The Institute Of Knowledge:

At the World Famous Institute of Knowledge, the world gathers the know how and science of all things into video games and distribute them to the children of the world who flock to play and learn. But during the famous biannual Meeting of Minds, held by the teachers of the Institute, two guests, a boy and a girl, discover a conspiracy to control what the children are allowed to learn - to make the world dumber and easier to control. Together they must unveil the secret code to the program that keeps real knowledge only among the overlord teachers - and reveal it to the world.

