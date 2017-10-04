The Corporate Exec Who Went From an Emergency Room Bed to Become a Bangkok-Based Health Coach

Changemaker Interview Series

In this regular contributing column, we interview hardy online entrepreneurs who begun their life down the traditional path, but realize that something was missing. They decide to pivot, and strike out on their own, and forge ahead on their own path and never looked back.

This week, we feature Mike Jones, president of “Pain Free Me,” and a fellow San Diego native who has created a new life as a Bangkok-based expat. Like many of us, Mike found himself facing a crisis of meaning. He found himself tracing an inauthentic path, surrounded by people he didn’t like, dreading the drudgery of the days. He wanted to spend his life pursuing his true passion and calling, and it took a life-altering experience to shake him up before he finally broke free.

Eventually he found that pursuing his passion was not enough, he realized his path was to pursue a greater calling and help more people globally to solve their problems of chronic pain. Traveling and relocating to the other side of the globe helped to accelerate this process, and today Mike is happily enjoying the new life he’s created in Thailand. In this interview, Mike candidly opens up about every step of his life-transformational journey and shares how others can do the same.

In your own words, please tell us about yourself.

I grew up in the sunny city of San Diego, California, where I’ve always held an infinity for health and fitness. Growing up in the 1980’s, I distinctly recall the huge fitness boom of that era.

During summer breaks, I would wake up at seven in the morning to watch Gilad Janklowicz and Denise Austin fitness shows. In retrospect, I didn’t know any other kids who spent their mornings doing cardio, squats and crunches. Guess it’s safe to say it set the tone for my life, thus far.

In the 80’s, health and fitness was a totally new concept. No one was thinking about exercising or eating healthy foods before then.

From watching those fitness shows, I learnt the importance of health and taking care of my body. I remember asking my mom to buy me multivitamins because they would help make me grow big muscles and strong bones.

As I watched those videos. I thought how cool it would be to have my own video where I could instruct people on how to get healthy. Just like Gilad and Denise!

Fast forward 30 years, and I’m happy to say that today I’m living my dream, working as a health coach who uses videos to educate people on how to live and stay pain-free. I also like to create personal, down-to-earth videos detailing my transition towards life abroad as a happy expat in Thailand.

“I remember lying on my back and looking up at the florescent lights that decorated the ceiling of the emergency room. I told myself, ‘You must change the way you’re living. If you want to live a healthy and happy life, you have to make a dramatic change.’”

Was there a specific moment when you decided that you wanted to become an entrepreneur? How did you get started?

I’ve always carried the “entrepreneurial spirit” in me. From a young age, I thought it would be cool to have your own business. I knew I wanted to be in a position where I could call the shots. Similarly important to me was to treat everyone, no matter his or her position, equally and with respect.

I have to say my “entrepreneurial moment” came when I had my archetypal “corporate meltdown.” I found myself in high paying job I absolutely hated. Did I have to spend each day surrounded by people that I was supposed to pretend to like for 45-50 hours per week?

This situation wasn’t conducive to my growth as a person; I found myself spinning the wheels and not getting anywhere. This also forced me into a bad place with my health.

Eventually, the inevitable happened: a combination of long hours, bad diet, no sleep and high amounts of stress sent me to the emergency room.

I remember lying on my back and looking up at the florescent lights that decorated the ceiling of the emergency room. I told myself, “You must change the way you’re living. If you want to live a healthy and happy life, you have to make a dramatic change.”

I left the hospital with a bag stuffed full of medications. I gleefully tossed them into the trash the moment I arrived home, and armed with a new sense of purpose, felt a renewed sense of wellbeing.

I dove headfirst into living a more healthy lifestyle. I started attending a wellness center that specialized in massage, chiropractic care, and nutrition. I found this way of whole body healing truly fascinating.

So fascinating, in fact, that it totally consumed my life. I began to research wellness all day, even at work!

This led me to enroll into a 750 hour massage therapy course while working fulltime. Many thought I was crazy and setting myself up for another meltdown. But it was the total opposite. It gave me hope, inspiration and supplied an outlet for my new found passion.

This laid the foundation to me becoming the entrepreneur I am today.

“Cancer, chronic pain disorder, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, and high cholesterol — virtually every disease that wreaks havoc in our lives — carries a direct link to the silent antagonist of inflammation.”

I want to learn more about Pain Free Me. How did this start and what is your goal with it?

Pain Free Me is my baby. I have over a decade’s worth of experience working in physical therapy and rehab, and have worked with numerous clients dealing with chronic pain, stress, and fatigue.

Pain Free Me began with the influx of clients who were dealing with fibromyalgia, recovering from injury and office syndrome.

As I dealt with these cases, I found out the common denominator was inflammation. Inflammation has been linked to virtually ever disease we suffer from today. Cancer, chronic pain disorder, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, and high cholesterol — virtually every disease that wreaks havoc in our lives — carries a direct link to the silent antagonist of inflammation.

So, I decided to create an e-course for busy professionals and entrepreneurs that combined therapeutic exercises, anti-inflammatory foods and stretching. To help quiet the silent inflammation that lives in the body. Thus helping them to live Pain-Free!

I wanted this program to be something that was easy to follow and helped to demystified health, and educate on how to take care of your body.

What were some of the hardest moments? Did you ever feel like giving up?

About 5 years ago, despite my love for health and fitness, I begun to feel burnt out. I wanted to give it all up. l wanted to stop the work that was helping so many people to transform their physical health.

I took a break to see if this is my “true calling.” During my time of, I had too many incidents that reminded me that I truly loved what I do and it was my calling.

I’m glad I took the time to do some self-discovery. It totally re-assured me of who I am and the role I play in this game called life.

Who or what are some of your biggest inspirations?

Wow, where do I begin with this one? I have so many. I would say two of my inspirations are Rachel Feldman and Yuri Elkaim. In my opinion, they are trendsetters in the wellness industry. I love their clear approach and passion for health.

I listen to Rachel Feldman’s daily live streams. She gives me that inspirational kick in the pants that we all need. Yuri Elkaim and I have similar backgrounds and I just love the way he educates on the importance of movement and diet.

Both are very inspiring individuals, for me personally.

“There are so many people around the world that need help ending and managing chronic pain. My heart wanted to help more than the 25+ clients a week I was able to work with at my practice.”

Michael Jones enjoying life in Bangkok.

As a nomad you’ve been around the globe quite a bit and also spend much of your time living in Thailand. Why did you choose to leave behind paradise in Southern California and become an expat?

Living abroad has always been a dream of mine. Professionally, I was at a point where I wanted to share my pain free message worldwide to underserved markets.

This is one of the reasons I decided to leave my practice in Los Angeles and move to Thailand where I could focus on building my presence online.

There are so many people around the world that need help ending and managing chronic pain. My heart wanted to help more than the 25+ clients a week I was able to work with at my practice.

This is why I developed my online programs to help people all over this world to become pain-free. I have been able to help people on 3 different continents banish aches, pains and live pain free via my health enhancing programs.

Nothing warms my heart more than to hear the feedback and/or see my clients being able to move with ease and confidence because of my Pain Free Me programs. It just confirms that I’m doing my life’s work.

What do you love most about being an entrepreneur?

I can create my day. I can either be fully booked with clients or I can go to the beautiful Thai islands and log off for a few days. This balance is so important for anyone who operates an on/offline business.

“I developed my online programs to help people all over this world to become pain-free. I have been able to help people on 3 different continents banish aches, pains and live pain free via my health enhancing programs.”

What are some ways you’ve helped your clients, fellow entrepreneurs, to become more productive and earn more money, simply by focusing more attention to their health? Can you give some examples?

As entrepreneurs, we spend way too much time slumped over in front of computer and smart phones. We are looking at or creating webinars, listening to podcasts and launching our products. Not to mention our we spend our downtime hunched over screens, watching Netflix on our devices.

Honestly, 80% of my clients’ aches and pains come from this type of behavior.

I have helped many online and offline entrepreneurs with “tech neck” (forward head posture), back pain, and living an overall healthy lifestyle that promotes longevity and success.

Let’s face it: It you are in pain, you’re typically not feeling or operating at your optimum. When you are not feeling good, how do you expect to have the energy or focus that’s needed to run a successful business?

My program is designed to reverse this way of feeling and living so you can be that successful entrepreneur you strive to be.

In the exercise portion of my Pain Free Me program. I focus on building core strength via simple; yet effective exercises you can do virtually anywhere. These exercises will help you to improve your slumping posture. So, when you walk into a room or meeting you move with a sense of pride and confidence.

Entrepreneurs are known to be quite the globetrotters. Monday in Singapore, Friday you are in New York. So, in the nutrition portion of the program, I educate my clients on how to eat healthy while living life on the go. I developed some pretty cool health hacks that help to sustain a healthy diet no matter where your busy lifestyle leads you.

One of the most important modules of the program is the stress management portion. It’s worth its weight in gold.

I teach everyday “stress busting” techniques to help you become stress-hardy. This has helped myself and many other entrepreneurs manage the high amounts of stress that comes with owning and operating your own business. I show you how to remain cool as a cucumber when stress rears its ugly head!

What are some common mistakes that you see your clients make?

Relying on Dr. Google to access what is going on with their physical condition. I’ve seen a lot of time wasted and worry created allowing search engines to dictate your health.

When it comes to your health, often we fall for these fad diets and programs that “worked” for our friends.

One thing I want everyone who reads this article to take away with is this: we are all unique individuals. Just because it worked for your friends, doesn’t mean it will work for you.

It’s really important to work with someone who looks at your health from a Whole Person perspective. Someone who accesses your physical and nutritional needs. Someone who will help you to create a sustainable way of living that promotes whole body wellness.

How can entrepreneurs take care of their physical and spiritual selves better, so that they can operate at their best? Give me a list.

Oh my goodness, where do I begin? This question is an article in itself. I would encourage every entrepreneur to find his or her “Meditation.” When I say meditation, I don’t necessarily mean sitting in lotus pose for hours on end. It can be something that gives you joy and helps to calm the useless mind chatter.

This can mean: journaling, drawing, gardening, running, yoga class and/or deep breathing. Whatever is going to help you to become more stress hardy, more able to tackle the challenges that running a business poses.

Do this even if it’s only for two minutes. Make an honest attempt to do this “Meditation” daily. This will help you to release stress and quiet your mind so you can be more productive and continue to grow your business and/or brand.

“Remember to stay true in what you want to do and don’t let anyone or anything deter your from your path.”

What has made the biggest success in the success of your own business? Favorite marketing technique?

I’m all about video marketing. Video is such a powerful and high converting medium for my business.

I can’t even begin to tell you how many clients, sales and opportunities I have gotten from video.

Video really helps to develop the “Know, Like and Trust” factor. Potential clients can really get to know you and your personality. Thus making them more likely to book or buy your program.

Video is another medium to help you to spread your message to those who maybe don’t necessarily have the time to read your blog. They can just simple press play and listen to your message and be inspired!

What are your future goals for your Pain Free Me and your practice for the next few years?

I plan on traveling more to discover new techniques and ways to help people end/manage pain, stress and fatigue. I want to continue to educate people in person and online about the importance of taking care of yourself and being stress hardy.

What other dream profession would you take up if you weren’t doing what you are doing?

Honestly, this is my calling. I really can’t imagine doing anything else.

What’s one random fact about you that few people know?

As a youth, I won an Edgar Allen Poe short story award.

What advice would you give to others who want to create a business around their passions?