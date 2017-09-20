The Cost of Discrimination Women Face in Silicon Valley

Sexual discrimination in the tech industry has come under the limelight recently as some of the most promising companies in the industry – and even the most well-established – find themselves facing legal action based on the way they treat female employees. Shining star of the fintech industry, SoFi, had its CEO step down in response to sexual harassment claims. Virtual reality darling Upload recently settled a sexual harassment case, and arguably the world’s most popular tech company, Google, is facing a lawsuit based on sexual discrimination as well.

Recent Discrimination Lawsuits

SoFi CEO Steps Down

Only a few days ago it was announced that the CEO of SoFi would be stepping down by the end of the year. SoFi, otherwise known as Social Finance Inc., is considered one of the most valuable companies in the financial tech, or fintech, industry. It has attracted considerable attention and aplomb, with its latest round of financing generating $4.3 billion. While it began by helping out graduates from leading universities to refinance their loans, over time the company has diversified and laid claim to a tech-forward approach to finance.

The CEO, Michael Cagney, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an employee – only one of many claims of improper conduct that created a toxic work environment for female employees.

The case against SoFi, filed in August by a former senior operations manager who claimed he was fired by the company when he reported sexual harassment of female colleagues by their manager.

Later a claim was added to the case that accused the CEO of fostering a “sexually charged corporate culture that condones unlawful conduct.” It is interesting to note that SoFi denies the allegations of the former employee filing the lawsuit – yet the CEO is stepping down anyway.

A SoFi spokesperson has already put out a statement attempting to minimize the credibility of Robert Ottinger, a lawyer who has filed suit on behalf of some of the employees in San Francisco.

Upload Agrees to Settle

Upload has been considered one of the most promising virtual reality startups in the tech industry, attracting numerous investors and gaining reputation for genius – as well as decadence. A large part of their work has involved drumming up interest in their future products, which includes throwing lavish parties where many say things got out of hand. As an example, the company allegedly had a bedroom in its offices specifically for sexual activity, referred to as the “Kink Room”.

Elizabeth Scott, a former employee, filed a lawsuit against Upload based on its inappropriate treatment of female employees. Upload and Scott recently settled, but numerous other employees have reported issues with sexual harassment., and the leaders of the company released a statement saying, “We let you down and we are sorry.”

Google is Sued by Three Former Female Employees

Three former female employees of Google have come together to file a class action lawsuit against the tech giant claiming the company pays women less than men, promotes women more slowly than men, and that Google denies opportunities to female employees.

The women filing the lawsuit are not the only ones who see a problem with the way Google treats female employees. The Labor Department has been investigating Google and its treatment of women employees, and the government agency has officially testified that discrimination against women at Google is “systemic”.

How Bad is the Problem with Sexual Discrimination?

Although many people are starting to take notice of the issues with sexual discrimination in the tech industry – partly because of the increasing number of lawsuits – there is still a significant lack of appreciation for the scale of the problem. How bad is it? Bad. Female leaders in the tech industry conducted a survey about sexual discrimination and posted the results online. Titled “Elephant in the Valley”, the survey results are eye-opening.

Survey Results from Elephant in the Valley

Results from a questionnaire given to over 200 women with 10+ years of experience, most of them in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area, included:

· Told they were too aggressive – 84%

· Felt excluded from key events based on gender – 66%

· Have had clients address questions to male colleagues that should have been addressed to them – 88%

· Were asked in interviews about family life, children and marital status – 75%

· Reported unwanted sexual advances – 60%

· Were unhappy with the results of reporting sexual harassment – 60%

Sexism in Science and Engineering

While sexism is getting the most attention in the tech and fintech industries, to grasp the full extent of the problem requires going deeper. Studies have shown that sexism is a major issue in science and engineering in general. According to one study, professors of science at universities throughout the U.S. were shown to consider female students less competent than male students. They were less likely to give females opportunities, including mentoring.

Females that do pursue a career in science will not only be paid less, but they will have more trouble getting grants, getting published and gaining access to opportunities all based on their gender.

Sexual discrimination is not only a problem in the business world – it is a problem in the science and engineering community as a whole.

Sexual Discrimination Lawsuits – An Important Tool for Change